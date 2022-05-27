Gadgets Weekly: Canon EOS R7 camera series and more

Technology companies such as Ambrane, Canon, Syska, Sony, and pTron among others launched a new line of cameras, earphones, smartwatches, LED lights and more this week (May 22-27).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Canon's brand new mirrorless EOS R7 and R10 series cameras

The new EOS R7 boasts a high-performance 32.5MP sensor with In-Body Image Stabilization (In-Body IS), weather-sealing, and dual SD card slots.

The 24.2MP EOS R10, which features a built-in flash and a smaller form factor, is designed for more standard everyday needs.

Both come with a DIGIC X image processing engine, and are also the first Canon cameras to support the new autofocusing (AF) technology that debuted on the EOS R3. It is developed based on deep learning-based subject detection capabilities of the EOS iTR AF X system – to track subjects more tenaciously across the entire image area, regardless of the AF area mode. This promises to offer highly responsive and reliable autofocusing, even in dynamic scenes.

Also, they are capable of capturing high-speed (up to 15 fps) continuous shooting in mechanical and electronic first-curtain shutter modes (with AF/AE tracking)—the fastest speed not just among all APS-C EOS cameras, but also in the EOS R series. This is nearly equivalent to the EOS-1D X Mark III, Canon’s flagship DSLR, which shoots up to approx. 16 fps with the optical viewfinder.



Canon EOS R10. Credit: Canon India



The EOS R7 is said to be the first APS-C EOS camera to feature the sensor-shift type 5-axis In-Body IS (Image Stabilizer) mechanism, which can achieve up to 8 stops’ equivalent image stabilisation during the video and still image shooting. Both the EOS R7 and EOS R10 feature Movie Digital IS, which conducts 5-axis image stabilisation for steadier videos even with a lens that has no Optical Image Stabilizer (Optical IS).

The EOS R7 can use 7K oversampling to record high-quality 4K UHD video at up to 30p in the new 4K UHD Fine mode. Uncropped 4K 60p recording is possible in 4K UHD Standard mode. It is also the first APS-C EOS photography camera to support the Canon Log 3 gamma, good for colour grading and HDR video production.

Whereas the EOS R10 is capable of high-quality 4K UHD Fine 30p video achieved by 6K oversampling. Both cameras are capable of 4K HDR PQ video recording.



Canon's two new lenses. Credit: Canon India



Canon has also launched two camera lenses -- RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM and RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM, built to fully optimise the mobility advantages of the new APS-C cameras.

Canon's premium EOS R7 (with just the body) costs Rs 1,27, 995.00. The same EOS R7 with RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM will set you back by Rs 1,64,995.

On the other hand, Canon EOS R10 (body) is priced at Rs 80,995. And, the camera EOS R10 with RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM costs Rs 90,995.

The company is also offering EOS R10 with RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM for Rs 1,17,995.

Consumers can also buy the RF-S18-45MM F4.5-6.3 IS STM lens separately for Rs 28, 995 and the get the RF-S18-150MM F3.5-6.3 IS STM for Rs 45, 995.

Fire-Boltt Ninja 3

It features a 1.69-inch colour full touch HD screen with 240x280p ensures a bright display. It comes in five colours-- black, blue, dark green, rose gold and silver.

It comes with real-time health monitoring features such as a SpO2 (blood oxygen saturation) tracker, dynamic heart rate tracker and a sleep pattern tracker. Also, it can track 60 different sport activities including walking, run, and more.



Fire-Boltt Ninja 3. Credit: Fire-Boltt



With the full charge, it promises to deliver up to seven days under normal usage and close to 25 days under standby time. It costs Rs 1,799.

pTron Bassbuds Wave

It comes with a fin-shaped design, the Bassbuds Wave ensures a secure and comfortable fit to the ears for long hours. With the IPX4 rating, the device can sustain moderate rains and sweating.

With noise isolating custom-designed earbuds, it promises to deliver aural clarity and expansive audio, particularly helpful while playing video games. It features a studio realism feature, which offers deep powerful bass, and natural mids.



pTron Bassbuds Wave. Credit: pTron



The Bassbuds Wave comes with energy-efficient, low latency, and falter-free BT5.3 that provides high performance in a compact true wireless design. It supports the DSP ENC (Electronics Noise Cancellation) feature during phone calls.

With a 300mAh battery, it promises to deliver up to 40 hours of playback. It also supports fast charging; with just 10 minutes of charging, it can offer of three hours listening time. It costs Rs 1,299.

Sony FE PZ 16–35 mm F4 G lens

It is a compact, lightweight, full-frame constant-F4 wide-angle power-zoom lens and promises to offer good G Lens image quality. It includes two AA (advanced aspherical) elements, a Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) element, and an ED element to effectively suppress distortion and aberration.

It has a circular aperture and controlled spherical aberration to enhance bokeh quality, while a 0.24‑metre minimum focus enables stunning close-ups.



Sony FE PZ 16-35mm F4 G (model SELP1635G). Credit: Sony



The new FE PZ 16–35 mm F4 G lens comes with two XD (extreme dynamic) Linear Motors. It promises to deliver quick, quiet, low-vibration autofocus while maintaining compact lens dimensions. The reliable AF can smoothly track subjects when shooting high-frame-rate movies. With a compatible body, it is possible to maintain accurate focus while shooting stills continuously at up to 30 frames per second. Subjects are smoothly tracked even while zooming.

Furthermore, it boasts three Independent rings to adjust zoom, focus, and aperture. This way, it offers flexible, intuitive creative control. With responsive zoom control for movies, and Linear Response MF ensures that the focus ring responds directly to subtle control when focusing manually. The aperture ring has an aperture click switch that allows the click stops to be turned off when smooth, seamless aperture adjustment is required. It costs Rs 1,24,990.

Syska LED Recessed SMD

The main component of the light is made up of thermoplastic and aluminium which contributes to its lightweight and efficient heat dissipation. The Syska LED Recessed SMD Downlight is available in 3W, 6W, 9W, 12W and 15W. The input voltage range is AC90-300V, 50Hz and the lumens (brightness unit) are-- 210 lm, 420 lm, 630 lm, 840 lm and 1050 lm, respectively.



Syska LED Recessed SMD. Credit: Syska



The new LED lights-- 3W, 6W, 9W, 12W and 15W-- are priced Rs 349, Rs 449, Rs 549, Rs 649 and Rs 699, respectively.

