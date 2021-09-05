Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro, G-Shock GM-2100 and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Dizo, Casio's G-Shock, Bluei, and JBL among others, launched new smartphones, laptops, earphones, car audio systems and more this week (August 30-September 5).

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro

It comes in two screen sizes-- one with 14-inch 2.2K IPS anti-glare display that’s bright enough for direct sunlight, at 300 nits. and the second comes in 16-inch WQXGA IPS anti-glare display and 350nits brightness.

They come with 4-side narrow bezels that make the most of its 16:10 aspect ratio, and colours come alive in a 100% sRGB colour gamut.

The new laptop's case is made of aluminium with an anodized surface treatment. The 14-inch variant is only 17.9 mm thin and weighs approximately 1.38 kg, while the 16-inch variant is 18.4 mm thin and weighs 1.9 kg.

They feature a Dolby Atmos speaker system. The two user-facing speakers and the Dolby Access app make it easy for users to adjust the sound profiles to their liking, which creates an immersive sound experience featuring moving 3D audio.



Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro. Credit: Lenovo India



Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors. The devices promise to deliver accelerated functionality with multiple options for graphics by NVIDIA GeForce, Intel Iris Xe, and AMD Radeon.

The laptop also comes with an enlarged touchpad and function arrow keys, that are precisely engineered for tactile control, keying accuracy, improved ergonomics, with optional backlighting.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro price starts at Rs 77,990.

G-Shock GM-2100

The new GM-2100 retains the streamlined form and slim profile of the GA-2100 but adds a newly forged metal bezel to give the watch a sharper look. A round hairline finish is applied to the top surface of the bezel and a mirror polish to the sides, giving it a beautiful metallic gleam.

Options with blue-gray IP (GM-2100N) and dark gray IP (GM-2100B) bezels are available, to suit any smart style. The dials are treated with a vapour deposition finish in new navy blue, green, and red hues to achieve appealing metallic colour schemes. The watch band employs a square dot texture with incremental variations in dot size, resulting in a sharp look to match the face design.



G-Shock GM 2100 series. Credit: G-Shock



It is shock-resistant and can survive underwater up to 200 metres. It supports multiple World Time Zone including 48 cities (31 time zones, daylight saving on/off) and Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). It also offers five daily alarms, hourly time signal

Key features include full auto-calendar, 12/24-hour format, button operation tone on/off, hand shift feature, double LED light (Super Illuminator, afterglow with selectable illumination duration: 1.5 or 3 seconds). It promised to deliver close to three years (on SR726W × 2). It costs Rs 13,495.

Dizo GoPods

The new GoPods come with a sleek body comprising of earbuds that weigh just 4.1g and a case that weigh 34.5g. They come in two colour variants - Smoky Grey and Creme White.

The company says the earphones have been crafted using the electroplating technique and a five-step process that includes drip moulding with crystal adhesive, PET film lamination, UV transfer texture, optical coating and screen printing.

The earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology and the capability to reduce noise up to 25dB. They also support Transparency Mode as well that allows external voices to enter into the microphone. Additionally, there is Dual Mic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) algorithm for calls that give users sound pick-up and helps in ambient noise reduction during calls.



Dizo GoPods earphones with the case. Credit: Dizo



It comes equipped with diamond-like carbon (DLC) diaphragm to provide superior sound quality to listeners. It also features 10mm Hi-Fi Driver that fully leverages the power of large dynamic coil and DLC diaphragm.

Also, the earbuds come with an intelligent R2 chip that helps in optimizing the voice and music signals for ultra-low power consumption, stable connectivity and improved sound quality.

Each earbud carries a 30mAh and the charging case carries a 400mAh battery. They promise to offer up to 25-hours. Users can do a quick charge of 10 minutes and offer up to 120 minutes of playback time.

Dizo earbuds also boast Game Mode with ultra-low latency - as low as 88ms. It costs Rs 3,299.

Dizo GoPods Neo

The GoPods Neo earbuds come with special UV printing, with colourful mirror finish and optical diffuse reflection on the earbuds’ touchpad. They will be available in Deep Blue and Aurora colour variants.

They support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 25dB and Transparency Mode, which enables users to listen to the ambient sound or to the people around, and the Dual-mic Environment Noise Cancellation that significantly reduces the surrounding noise for the listener during a call.



Dizo GoPods Neo earphones with the case. Dizo



Inside, it features a 10mm driver backed by Bass Boost+ Algorithm, which promises bass-heavy music like rock concerts.

The new earbuds come equipped with a 40mAh cell and a 400mAh battery in the charging case which promise to offer non-stop playback of seven hours and 28hrs of total playback along with the case. With a quick charge feature of three hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charge. The Game Mode with 88ms super-low latency ensures sync errors don’t come in the way during gameplay or binge-watching sessions. It costs Rs 2,299.

BenQ WiT ScreenBar and ScreenBar Plus PC display

They come with an adjustable colour temperature (2700-6500K) to improve efficiency and comfort, and it complies with the ANSI White 8 quadrangles colour temperature standard. USB power supply for a broader range of power outlets. When activated, WiT ScreenBar resets the most recently used brightness and colour temperature settings and has a performance life of 50,000 hours.

It is made of polycarbonate and sandblasted anodized aluminium alloy in a minimalist design for a clean form and high quality. The company says that the materials used for constructing the devices meet RoHS (2002/95/EC) requirements and are devoid of hazardous heavy metals (e.g. lead, cadmium, and mercury).



BenQ WiT ScreenBar display. Credit: BenQ



It has a simple touch control design that responds to a light touch to switch on/off, a longer touch to change the brightness and colour temperature, and a light touch to activate the Auto Dimmer Mode. The Quality LED light sources for improved eye care: passed the flicker and blue-light danger evaluations of the IEEE PAR1789 and IEC/TR 62778, and are thus designated as risk-free light sources.

It comes in two variations, WiT Screenbar and WiT Screenbar Plus, and is exclusively available on Amazon for Rs 9,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively.

JBL car audio systems

JBL Club 605 CSQ – CAM Audio is a 160mm 2- way SQ component speaker system engineered to provide a superior audio experience. The speakers come packed with all the required installation accessories to suit the fitment in most cars. The new speakers are available at various car retailer outlets across India at an introductory price of Rs 15,990.



JBL car audio systems. Credit: JBL



On the other hand, JBL Celebrity 100 – Bluetooth enabled Car Multimedia player – is a Single-Din, Mechless Car MP3 player with a Detachable face, perfect to fit JBL speaker products as a bundled audio system. Multiple playback options like Bluetooth, USB input, Auxiliary input, SD Card, and FM Radio allows customers to choose freely for their favourite listening source. The new entertainment system is available at various car retailer outlets across India at an introductory price of Rs 5,490.

Bluei Monster speaker with LED display

The new Monster wireless home theatre speaker comes equipped with the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology and p. It features physical buttons for volume adjustment, track change and play/pause controls. The home theatre houses 40W surround sound and offers a 3D stereo experience. It has a frequency range of 15 meters.



Bluei Monster speaker with LED display. Credit: Bluei



The speaker offers a built-in FM antenna, dedicated subwoofer volume control, big digital LED display, Aux/Mic input, USB port as well. Monster home theatre compatibility with your mobile, PC, laptop and PlayStation. It costs Rs 3,499.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

It features a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) super AMOLED screen with an Infinity-O Display design. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor backed by Adreno 642L GPU, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 11-based Samsung One UI 3.1, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W Type-C fast charger in-box.



The new Galaxy A52s series. Credit: Samsung



The Galaxy A52s houses a quad-camera module-- main 64MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabiliser) + 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle sensor + 5MP depth sensor + 5MP (f/2.2) macro camera with LED flash on the back. It features a 32MP (f/2.2) front snapper.

It comes in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 35,999 and Rs 37,499, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

It features 6.5-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) IPS LCD screen with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is protected with the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Infrared Blaster and triple slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD).

Inside, 12nm class MediaTek Helio octa-core with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB/128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable), Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS and a 6,000mAh battery with 22.5W charger in-box.



The new Redmi 10 Prime series. Credit: Xiaomi



The Redmi 10 Prime boasts quad-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) + 8MP(f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor + 2MP macro + 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features 8MP (f/2.0) snapper. It comes in two configuration-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499, respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro

It features a compact form factor. It houses a dynamic driver and balanced armature driver, both of which promises to provide the enhanced bass and the perfect midrange sound for an unbeatable experience.



The new Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro. Credit: Xiaomi



Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro features the Qualcomm QCC3040 Chipset with aptX Adaptive Audio Codec. The dual-driver setup comes paired with the Qualcomm aptX adaptive audio codec for a high output music experience with minimal distortion. Qualcomm aptX adaptive is designed to deliver HD audio wirelessly over Bluetooth with an adaptive bit rate that adjusts automatically to provide seamless glitch-free audio at all moments. It costs Rs 2,999.

