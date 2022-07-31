Gadgets Weekly: New Asus ROG Zephyrus laptops and more

Technology companies such as Asus, Techno Mobile, pTron and Boult Audio among others launched a new line of smartphones, laptops, earphones, and more this week (July 25-31).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Flow, Duo, and G series laptops

Taiwanese consumer electronics major Asus earlier in the week launched four new ROG Zephyrus laptops-- Flow X13, X16, Duo 16 and G14, and G15 series in India.

The ROG Zephyrus G15 comes with a 15.6-inch WQHD (2560x1440p) display with 240Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS mobile processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 or 3070 Ti GPU ( up to 8GB GDDR6), 16GB DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM (configurable up to 48GB, dual channel memory), up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, Windows 11 Home OS, 720P HD IR Camera (with Windows Hello security feature support) , backlit chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB and 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with one 3.5mm combo audio Jack, one HDMI 2.0b, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one RJ45 LAN port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort / power delivery, and 1x card reader (microSD, UHS-II). It costs Rs 1,57,990.

The ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with a 14-inch WQHD (2560x1660p) display with 120Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS mobile processor, AMD Radeon RX 6700S (up to 8GB GDDR6), 8GB DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM (configurable up to 24GB, dual channel memory), up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, Windows 11 Home OS, 720P HD IR Camera (with Windows Hello security feature support), backlit chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB and 76WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery.

Connectivity features include one 3.5mm combo audio Jack, one HDMI 2.0b, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one RJ45 LAN port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort / power delivery, and 1x card reader (microSD, UHS-II). It costs Rs 1,46,990.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 features 16-inch WQHD (3840x2,400p) display with variable refresh rate 120Hz/165Hz/245Hz, extra 14-inch 4K display panel (3840x1100p), AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX mobile processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 / 3080 / 3090 Ti GPU options (up to 16GB GDDR6), 32GB DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM X 2 (configurable up to 64GB, dual channel memory), 2TB + up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, Windows 11 Pro OS, 720P HD IR Camera (with Windows Hello security feature support) , backlit chiclet Keyboard per-key RGB with number pad and 90WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, it comes with one 3.5mm combo audio Jack, one HDMI 2.1, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one RJ45 LAN port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort / power delivery. It costs Rs 2,49,990.



Asus ROG G14 (left) and G15 (right) series. Credit: Asus



The ROG Zephyrus Flow X13 comes with a 13.4-inch WQUXGA (3840x2400pp) display with 60Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS mobile processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 / 3050 Ti GPU (up to 4GB GDDR6), 16GB DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM (configurable up to 32GB, dual channel memory), up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, Windows 11 Home OS, 720P HD Camera (with Windows Hello security feature support), backlit chiclet Keyboard single light with touchpad and 62WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery.

Connectivity features include one 3.5mm combo audio Jack, one HDMI 2.0b, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one RJ45 LAN port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort / power delivery, and one ROG XG Mobile Interface. It costs Rs 1,21,990.

The ROG Zephyrus Flow X16 comes with a 16-inch QHD+ (3840x2400pp)ROG Nebula HDR display with 165Hz refresh rate, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS mobile processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 /60/3070 Ti GPU (up to 8GB GDDR6), 32GB DDR5-4800 SO-DIMM (configurable up to 64GB, dual channel memory), 1TB or 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD options, Windows 11 Pro OS, 720P HD IR Camera (with Windows Hello security feature support) , backlit chiclet Keyboard single light with touchpad and 62WHrs, 4S1P, 4-cell Li-ion battery.

Connectivity features include a 3.5mm combo audio Jack, one HDMI 2.0b, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one RJ45 LAN port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C support DisplayPort / power delivery, and one ROG XG Mobile Interface. It costs Rs 1,71,990.

Tecno Spark 9T

It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2408 x 1080p) display, pixel density of 401 ppi (pixels per inch), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots (for two nano SIMs and microSD card), IPX2 water splash resistant rating, Android 11-based HiOS 7.6 OS, 12nm class 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 octa-core processor, IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.



Tecno Spark 9T. Credit: Tecno Mobile



It also houses a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with f/1.6) backed by a 2MP portrait camera, and an AI camera with quad-LED flash on the back and an 8MP sensor (f/2.0) with dual-LED flash on the front. It costs Rs 9,299.

ViewSonic ViewBoard 52 series

It comes in three sizes-- 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch. They feature Multimedia Sound Bar with 15W front-facing speakers and a 15W subwoofer that brings superior sound integration and can fill the room with rich sound. They also come with USB-C, HDMI, and USB Touch ports.

They feature built-in eight-microphone for better audio detection and noise cancellation capabilities, to ensure in-class or remote lessons are broadcasted with excellent sound, helping teachers deliver better teaching.



ViewSonic ViewBoard 52 series. Credit: ViewSonic



Furthermore, it supports ViewBoard Cast, which helps improve group collaborations' efficiency and productivity. This also allows students easily share screens from their BYOD devices through the ViewBoard Display, a browser-based wireless presentation tool, without downloading any Apps. To efficiently use remote management, myViewBoard Manager is at its best, allowing a user to access multiple displays.

ViewBoard 52 series operates Android 9.0 and is compatible with Windows, Mac, Chrome, and Linux with full-touch input functionality for all connected BYOD devices. It costs Rs 4, 25,000.

Boult Omega

It features Zen Mode environmental noise cancellation in microphone input, quad mics, multiple music modes (inbuilt), IPX5 water resistance rating, feather touch controls, Bluetooth version 5.2, and 10mm Hi-FiDrivers cater to people with varied interests. These earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, MacBook, and Windows.



Boult Omega. Credit: Boult Audio



It has a 45ms low-latency gaming mode, to offer an immersive and seamless gaming experience. Also, supports active noise cancellation up to 30dB and promise to offer 32 hours of battery life. It costs Rs 2,499.

Pebble Orion and Spectra smartwatches

Pebble Orion features a 1.81-inch full HD display in the segment and is touted to be the first smartwatch to support Auto Speaker Cleaner feature. It also supports Bluetooth calling, 100 plus watch faces, and can track more than 120 sports activities.

It has a square dial, smoothened edges and high-definition fonts for clear vision in various lights, comes with IP 67 waterproof certification, supports AI-enabled Voice Assistant. It costs Rs 3,499.



Pebble Spectra and Orion smartwatches. Credit: Pebble



Pebble Spectra sports a 1.36-inch circular AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness. It features premium zinc alloy body and spherical toughened glass. It comes in four colour variants-- for Rs 5,499.

They both support standard heart rate tracking, sleep pattern, calories burn count, and more.

pTron Tangent Duo

It comes with magnetic earbuds in a carbon finish look and tangle-free cables. With the 45-degree flex-form close-fitting design and soft ergonomic anti-slip earplugs, the Tangent Duo ensures the earbuds comfortably fit the ears.



pTron Tangent Duo neckband earphones. Credit: pTron



Each earbud comes with a large 13mm dynamic driver. It can offer extra bass, clear mids, and trebles. The advanced acoustic platform provides accurate bass and ultra-low distortion while playing music or attending calls hands-free. The latest BT5.2 technology of Tangent Duo offers an extended range with lossless connection on both Android & iOS devices. With dedicated on-device controls, one can activate voice assistants, take calls, play and control music across Smartphones, tablets, and more. It offers close to 24 hours of battery life. It costs Rs 499.

The Sennheiser CX PLUS Special Edition (TWS)

It features a brushed matte surface and inside, it houses a German-engineered TrueResponse transducer. The CX PLUS SE are compact earbuds, that promise to offer a secure fit, 24 hours of playback time with a charging case, and IPX4-rated splash resistance.

This bespoke acoustic system offers to deliver stereo sound with deep basses, natural mids, and clear, detailed treble for fatigue-free all-day listening. The Active Noise Cancellation ensures clarity without distractions, even in a noisy environment.



Sennheiser Newly Launch ANC CX Plus True Wireless Special Edition Active Noise Cancellation. Credit: Sennheiser



Also, the Transparent Mode allows the user to be aware of their surroundings without needing to remove the earbuds. Even customizable touch controls allow for bespoke commands to be assigned intuitively and easily to control audio, calls, and access voice assistants. It costs Rs 14,990. But for a limited time, it will available for Rs 10,354 on Amazon.

