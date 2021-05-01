Gadgets Weekly: Oppo A53s 5G, Apple AirTag and more

Popular technology majors such as Apple, Samsung, iQOO, iFFALCON, Whirlpool, Oppo, and Mivi, among others launched new 4K TVs, smartphones, refrigerators, and accessories such as earphones this week (April 25-May 1).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Oppo A53s 5G

It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) LCD screen and supports peak brightness of 480 nits, three dedicated slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card), side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1, 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core CPU,Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage ( expandable memory up to 1TB ), and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.

It also boasts three-camera module--main 13MP (f/2.2, PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus) + 2MP depth + 2MP macro cameras (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it features 8MP (f/2.0) snapper.



The new A53s 5G phone launched in India. Credit: Oppo



OPPO A53s 5G will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 14,990 and Rs 16,990, respectively, making it the most affordable 5G phone in the Indian market. It comes in two colours--Crystal Blue and Ink Black.

iFFALCON 4K UHD K71 and QLED H71 TVs

The new K71 4K UHD Android TV comes with Dolby Vision, 4K upscaling and dynamic colour enhancement , which promises an immersive TV viewing experience. It also supports Dolby Audio that ensures high quality surround sound experience in the living room. It comes in three sizes-- 43-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch- for Rs 26,999, Rs 36,999, and Rs 52,999 respectively.

On the other hand, QLED H71 TV series has everything the aforementioned K71 model has. Additionally, it supports HDR 10+, and boasts quantum dot technology, and IPQ engine for enhanced viewing experience along with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD sound technologies for superior sound out. It is available in-- 55-inch and 65-inch-- sizes for Rs 49,999 and Rs 83,999, respectively.



The new QLED and 4K TV series. Credit: iFFALCON



Both the Android smart TVs support hands-free voice control feature. It allows users to play their TV shows/movies or use apps from the Google Play Store using simple voice commands; and a smart interconnectivity feature that enables other smart home devices to get connected and controlled by the TV itself.

ZOOOK Blade gaming mouse

It comes with an ergonomic design and comes ultra-light compact body to offer good grip and control. Also, it comes with a rubber scroll wheel and a skin-friendly surface.

It also features a breathing LED backlight, which toggles between as many as 7 colours. Also, for occasions when players don’t want even a flicker of light to deviate their concentration, there is a switch to turn off the LED lights. The outer shell and most of ZOOOK Blade's internal mechanical parts are made of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) plastic along with a leather collar. It has a rubber finish with soft keys and switches that would stand up to tough gaming needs.



Zoook Blade mouse. Credit: ZOOOK



ZOOOK Blade is a rechargeable wireless gaming mouse that comes with an in-built 600mAh lithium-ion battery. Also, the battery can be charged easily with the help of a USB charge cable that comes along with the device. The gaming mouse further comes with multi-stage energy-saving modes. For instance, it comes with an Auto Sleeping Function wherein if the mouse remains idle for 10 minutes, it automatically enters sleep mode to save on energy. This is in addition to a button for switching the power on or off.

It features 2.4G Wireless technology and functions on a simple Plug and Play mechanism, requiring no drivers. There are three DPI levels – 800/1200/1600 – to change the moving speed as per the need. ZOOOK Blade is compatible with most systems, including Windows 7/8/10/XP, Vista 7/8, Mac and Linux. It is available on leading online and offline retail chains for Rs 999.

Whirlpool intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount refrigerator with 10-in-1 Convertible Modes

It comes equipped with multiple advanced intellisensors, a microprocessor, and a proprietary algorithm that continuously senses and adapts to load changes, weather changes and usage pattern to provide the optimum cooling level.

It promises to offer up to 15 days of extended freshness in the fridge and freezer section with grocery day mode. It claims prevention of up to 99% bacterial growth, prevention of excessive ripening, best in class vitamin preservation and up to 7 days of dairy freshness.



Whirlpool intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount refrigerator. Credit: Whirlpool



The new Whirlpool fridge is said to come with a scientifically designed air tower with strategically placed vents and air boosters, which circulates cold air uniformly. This ensures cold air does not hit the food items directly, thereby minimizing moisture loss and extending freshness.

With Intellisense Inverter technology, it adapts the cooling according to the internal load and reduces energy consumption.

"Whirlpool Bottom Mount Refrigerator is designed to adapt to every home scenario, enabling the caregivers to adapt effortlessly to the unique behaviours, quirks, and habits of their loved ones and continue providing extraordinary care, every day," says the company.

Depending on the size, Intellifresh Pro Bottom Mount Range of refrigerators are available in 325L and 355L in Omega Steel and Steel Onyx finish at Whirlpool stores with prices ranging between Rs 44,500 and Rs 53,100.

Mivi Collar Classic earphones

The new Collar Classic is said to come with a strong MEMS mic to offer a disturbance-free calling experience. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology and comes with an in-line 3-button remote to control music and calls makes it convenient to play, pause, accept, reject calls without having to reach for the phone. The built-in microphone also activates voice assistants such as Google Assistant or Siri at the touch of a button.

It is said to be made with good quality materials and comes in multiple colour options. The retail package comes with 3 pairs of interchangeable earbuds that provide a safe and secure fit.



The new Collar Classic earphones. Credit: Mivi



When not in use, the magnetic earbuds stick together and hang around the neck. It promises to offer deep and powerful bass. It costs Rs 999.

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

Galaxy M42 comes with a 6.6-inch HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIm slots, 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core CPU, Adreno 619 GPU, Android 11-based One UI 3.1 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB).



The new Galaxy M42 5G. Credit: Samsung



Whenever the 5G infrastructure gets ready, the Galaxy M42 owners will be able to experience 3.7 Gbps download speed and up to 1.6 Gbps upload.

Read more | Galaxy M42 5G: Everything you need to know

Apple AirTag and iPhone 12 Purple series

Apple, earlier in the week, officially launched the new AirTag along with the new lilac colour variant of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini.



The new AirTag launched in India. Credit: Apple



The AirTag comes in a compact circular design language and lightweight. AirTag features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water- and dust-resistant. It also houses a built-in speaker to play sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

It helps owners to locate misplaced articles such as a vehicle or a house key not just a few meters away, but also several kilometers away.

Must read | Apple AirTag: Everything you need to know

Apple iPhone 12 Purple edition

The new Purple colour beautifully accentuates the flat aluminum edges of iPhone 12, which are perfectly colour-matched to the precision-milled back glass.

The rest of the specifications and design language such as the display and internal hardware remain the same. They come with expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, which is touted to be the sturdiest screen guard in the industry.

Must read | Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

Under-the-hood, they come with Apple A14 Bionic, the most powerful chipset for mobile. They come with a feature-rich dual 12MP camera and offer a full-day's battery life under normal usage.

Must read | Apple iPhone 12 mini review: A small wonder



The new iPhone 12 in purple colour launched in India. Credit: Apple



Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 series

Both the new Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360 share almost all internal hardware but differ in some aspects. They come in two sizes -- 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch and they are first of its class to boast AMOLED display with full HD ​(1920 x 1080p) resolution. At the thinnest point, they measure 11.2mm thickness. They also promise long shelf life as they are said to be built with military-grade durability with aerospace-grade 6000-series aluminum alloy.



[Galaxy Book Pro 360 (Mystic Navy) and Galaxy Book Pro (Mystic Pink Gold)]. Credit: Samsung



With the Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360, Samsung offers Windows 10 Home/Pro options and consumers get multiple configuration choices including 11th Gen Intel Core processors (i7/i5/i3)​ with Graphics including Intel Iris Xe graphics (i7, i5) and Intel UHD Graphics (i3), up to 1TB (NVMe SSD) and 8GB/16GB/32GB (LPDDR4x) RAM. For the 15.6-inch model (Galaxy Book Pro), the company is offering NVIDIA GeForce MX450 option.

Must read | Everything you need to know about Galaxy Book Pro and Pro 360

iQOO 7

Emerging Chinese smartphone-maker iQOO launched the new 5G phone iQOO 7 series in India.



iQOO 7 series launched in India. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



On paper, it comes with good upgrade over the predecessor iQOO 3. It comes with full HD_ AMOLED screen, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 octa-core CPU, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128Gb/256GB storage and a 4,400mAh battery with 66W fast charging capability.

Even the photography hardware is also good for its price (starts at Rs 31,999).

Must read | iQOO 7 hands-on review: First impression

Vivo V21 5G

Vivo V21 5G sports a 6.44-inch full HD+ (2404 ×1080p) AMOLED screen and offers up to peak brightness of 800 nits brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and support HDR 10+. It also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor and hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-1 or microSD card).



Vivo V21 5G launched in India. Credit: Vivo India



Under-the-hood, it comes with 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 800U (MT6873V) octa-core CPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 256GB) and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W charging speed. Its price starts at 29,990.

Must read | All you need to know about Vivo V21 5G

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.