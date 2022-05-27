Google Drive finally supports basic copy and paste keyboard shortcut options

Can you believe, that Google Drive has been around since 2012, and yet, for ten years, the search engine giant could not find time to work and bring support for basic keyboard shortcuts to move the files around the cloud storage?
As they say, it's better late than never. Google is finally introducing them next week.
Going forward, users will be able to use Control+C, Control+X, and Control+V to copy, cut, and paste content, files, and video clips from one folder to another or move them across multiple tabs. It applies to Macs too, but have to use ⌘ it instead of the Control key.
Furthermore, users a link to the file and its title can also be captured when copying a file, which allows users to easily paste them into a document or an email.
That's not all; users can open files or folders in a new tab using the Control+Enter keys so that they can easily view multiple files at once.
Google said the full roll-out of the feature will start from June 1 for both Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts when using Google Chrome.
This means users can move the files on Google Drive with keyboard shortcuts only on the Chrome browser.
They won't work on other browsers such as Microsoft Edge or Apple Safari. There is no word why the latter two don't support keyboard shortcuts, but many expect Google to eventually make it happen sooner or later in the year.
