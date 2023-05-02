Google invites Indian women founders for mentorship

Google India invites women startup founders for mentorship programme

Besides offering interaction with Google engineers, women founders will get the opportunity to build networks in their respective segment, and mentorship on how to run successful business

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 02 2023, 18:52 ist
  • updated: May 02 2023, 18:53 ist
Google logo. Credit: AFP FILE PHOTO

As part of Google for India, the technology giant has been hosting a mentorship programme for budding startups in India.

Last year, it started offering special training classes for women-led firms and now, it has begun the second edition of the programme.

It is a three-month course, which includes mentorship, workshops, access to resources and networks for startups from across all sectors, including healthcare, education, finance, and e-commerce and more.

Google for Startups accelerator also features dedicated modules to support women founders in terms of how to scale up the organisation, importantly how to hire potential employees with good talent. 

Must read | Google Accelerator invites new local startups in India


Google for India initiative offers mentorship to local startups. Credit: REUTERS FILE PHOTO

It will also help women leaders how to cope with self-doubts and build confidence to run a successful company.

Add to that, Google will offer a platform to build contacts in their respective sector. This also helps the company pitch their idea to potential venture capitalists or firms for more funds or establish partnerships, to accelerate its business to wider audiences and regions.

Also, If the company is into app development, Google experts will offer their feedback on how to improve their user interface to deliver a better user experience.

Interested women-led companies can apply for the Google programme (here) up to July 4, 2023.

Must read | Indian female app creators take lead to improve people's lives

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

DH Tech
Technology News
Google
startups
Google for India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

Gold investing | Is it safe? What are future trends?

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

India overtake Australia to become No. 1 Test side

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

The village where Satyajit Ray met ‘Pather Panchali’

Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production

Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

Alia makes impressive Met Gala debut in white dress

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

'Because it's there': The enduring appeal of Everest

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

Hockey gives youngsters of J&K a new direction

 