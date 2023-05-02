Google India invites women startup founders for mentorship programme

As part of Google for India, the technology giant has been hosting a mentorship programme for budding startups in India.

Last year, it started offering special training classes for women-led firms and now, it has begun the second edition of the programme.

It is a three-month course, which includes mentorship, workshops, access to resources and networks for startups from across all sectors, including healthcare, education, finance, and e-commerce and more.

Google for Startups accelerator also features dedicated modules to support women founders in terms of how to scale up the organisation, importantly how to hire potential employees with good talent.

Google for India initiative offers mentorship to local startups.



It will also help women leaders how to cope with self-doubts and build confidence to run a successful company.

Add to that, Google will offer a platform to build contacts in their respective sector. This also helps the company pitch their idea to potential venture capitalists or firms for more funds or establish partnerships, to accelerate its business to wider audiences and regions.

Also, If the company is into app development, Google experts will offer their feedback on how to improve their user interface to deliver a better user experience.

Interested women-led companies can apply for the Google programme (here) up to July 4, 2023.

