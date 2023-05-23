Google Pay now supports RuPay credit card

With a simple easy-to-understand user interface, Google Pay is one of the most used digital wallets in India. Formerly known as GPay, it registers several lakh crores of value in terms of Unified Payment Interface (UPI) transactions across the country.

Now, in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), it has announced support for RuPay Credit Card on the Google Pay app.

Just like debit cards, users can link their RuPay credit card to their Google Pay account.

“Google Pay is a partner to India's financial ecosystem - enabling millions of users to safely and conveniently make digital payments every day. This latest announcement is a reflection of our commitment to contribute to the Government’s vision to boost digital payments in India and play a significant role in the country's credit journey. This feature will give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments, and will drive greater adoption of digital payments in the country,” said Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management, at Google.



Steps on how to add RuPay Credit Card to Google Pay. Credit: Google



Here's how to link the RuPay card to Google Pay:

To activate, users need to add the RuPay credit card to Google Pay.

Step 1: Open Google Pay, then tap on the profile image >> Payment methods >> tap on “RuPay credit card on UPI” option and select the bank which issued the RuPay credit card.

Step 2: Thereafter, he/she has to set a unique UPI PIN by (a) entering the last six digits of the card number and expiry, (b) entering the OTP from the bank



Steps on how to use RuPay Credit Card via Google Pay. Credit: Google



Once done, users can just operate Google Pay like before, and during the transaction process, he/she just has to select RuPay Credit Card-linked Bank account and type the four-number PIN to complete the payment.

