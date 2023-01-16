Great Republic Day Sale 2023: Top phone deals on Amazon

Like previous years, Amazon is hosting the annual Great Republic Day Sale in India. It offers big discounts on a wide range of product categories.

Here, we are listing some of the best deals on smartphones worth checking out.

Premium phones

Apple iPhone 13

Though the iPhone 13 is more than a year old in the market, but its powerful A15 Biocon is efficient in terms of smooth performance and delivers longer battery life compared to most of the rival brands in its class. Also, the camera is really good in almost all lighting conditions too.

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) is available for 59,499 against MRP Rs 69,900 on Amazon India. Also, with an SBI credit card, prospective customers can claim an additional discount of up to Rs 1,250. And, with an exchange deal, Amazon is offering up to Rs 22,000 off.

Read more | Apple iPhone 13 review: Packed with features that matter

Samsung Galaxy S22

It is one of the best companion premium Android phones in the market. It comes with really good photography hardware, can deliver a full day of battery life with normal usage, and even the performance, it can handle all day-to-day activities and also gaming too, is a smooth affair.

The Galaxy S22 is available for Rs 50,999 against the launch price of Rs 72,999 on Amazon India. Also, with an SBI credit card, prospective customers can claim an additional discount of up to Rs 1,250. And, with an exchange deal, Amazon is offering up to Rs 22,000 off.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S22 review: Premium compact phone

Xiaomi 12 Pro

It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 octa-core silicon, feature-rich triple-camera module-- 50MP (1/ 1.28-inch Sony IMX707 sensor, f/1.9, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP Samsung JN1 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens (f/2.2) + 50MP Samsung JN1 2x portrait camera (f/1.9), 48mm focal length) with LED flash, support 8K video recording, and on the front, a 32MP snapper.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is available for 54,999 against the launch price of Rs 79,999 on Amazon India. Also, with the SBI credit card, prospective customers can claim an additional discount of up to Rs 7,000. And, with an exchange deal, Amazon is offering up to Rs 29,000 off.

Upper Mid-range

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, it performs smoothly be it day-to-day chores to playing games for an extended session or operating the camera for high-resolution video recording. Also, the camera hardware is good too.

It also boasts HyperCharge technology and it can fully charge the device from zero to 100 per cent in 20 minutes.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Rs 37,999 is available for 39,999 against the launch price of Rs 55,999 on Amazon India. Also, with the SBI credit card, prospective customers can claim an additional discount of up to Rs 1,250. And, with an exchange deal, Amazon is offering up to Rs 22,000 off.

Must read | Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G review: Power-packed phone

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

It has a reliable and powerful processor, premium build quality, and one of the best displays on a phone in the industry. The camera too is also praise-worthy.

The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is available for 29,999 against the launch price of Rs 55,999 on Amazon India. Also, with SBI credit card, prospective customers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,250. And, with an exchange deal, Amazon is offering up to Rs 22,000 off.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G review

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 10R is a well-rounded smartphone. It ticks all the right boxes in terms of premium build quality, good display, reliable performance, and more than a day of battery life.

OnePlus 10R 5G is available for 29,999 against the launch price of Rs 55,999 on Amazon India. Also, with an SBI credit card, prospective customers can claim additional discount up to Rs 1,250. And, with an exchange deal, Amazon is offering up to Rs 22,000 off.

Must read | OnePlus 10R review

Mid-range

Redmi K50i 5G

It comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+(2460 x 1080p) LCD screen, supports variable refresh rate (30-144Hz), MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5nm SoC with Mali-G610 6-core GPU, Android 12-based MIUI 13, 6GB/8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charger support. It can fully charge up from zero to 100 per cent capacity within 46 minutes.

It houses triple-camera module-- main 64MP (with Samsung ISOCELL GW1 1/1.72-inch sensor, f/1.89) + 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view (f/2.2)+ 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.45) camera.

The Redmi K50i 5G is available for 22,999 against the launch price of Rs 25,999 on Amazon India. Also, with an SBI credit card, prospective customers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,250. And, with an exchange deal, Amazon is offering up to Rs 21,849 off.

Budget phones

Redmi Note 11

It sports a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080×2400) AMOLED display, supports 90Hz screen refresh rate, offers peak brightness up to 1000 nits, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple card slot (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD), IP53 splash resistant coating, Android 11-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable) and a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W charger.

It comes with a 6nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon silicon with Adreno 610 GPU. It also comes with a quad-camera module— a main 50MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP depth + 2MP macro with LED flash and a 13MP front camera.

The Redmi Note 11 is available for 12,499 against the launch price of Rs 14,499 on Amazon India. Also, with an SBI credit card, prospective customers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,249. And, with an exchange deal, Amazon is offering up to Rs 11,850 off.

Nokia G21

It features a 6.5-inch HD+(1600 x 720p) V-notch display design and supports 90Hz screen refresh rate, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD card), 12nm class 1.6GHz Unisoc T606 octa-core processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU, Android 11 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB storage (expandable), triple camera module— main 50MP (1/2.76-inch CMOS sensor, 0.64um, 5P lens, f/1.8) + 2MP depth + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back, an 8MP camera on the front, and 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

The Nokia G21 (128GB) is available for 13,748 against the launch price of Rs 14,999 on Amazon India. Also, with an SBI credit card, prospective customers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,249. And, with an exchange deal, Amazon is offering up to Rs 13,000 off.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

It sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 × 1080p) LCD screen with up to 500 nits brightness, 30Hz/60Hz/90Hz adaptive refresh rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and P2i water splash resistant coating.

It features a 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and comes with a dual camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) and 2MP depth (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back.

The Redmi 11 Prime 5G (base model with 4GB RAM) is available for 12,999 against the launch price of Rs 13,999 on Amazon India. Also, with an SBI credit card, prospective customers can claim additional discounts up to Rs 1,250. And, with an exchange deal, Amazon is offering up to Rs 12,200 off.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.