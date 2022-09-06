Redmi 11 Prime, A1 series launched in India

As advertised, Redmi, a subsidiary of Xiaomi on Tuesday (September 6) launched the new Redmi 11 Prime and A1 series in India.

The Redmi 11 Prime comes in two variants-- regular Redmi 11 Prime 4G and Redmi 11 Prime 5G.

They differ in a few aspects in terms of rear panel case, primary camera and processor. The rest of the features remains the same on both devices.

They feature a 6.58-inch full HD+ (2408 × 1080p) LCD screen with up to 500 nits brightness, 30Hz/60Hz/90Hz adaptive refresh rate, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shield and P2i water splash resistant coating.

They support triple slots for two nano SIMs and a microSD card, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IR blaster too. They also come with Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 512GB), 8MP (f/2.0) front camera and are powered by 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.



The new Redmi 11 Prime 4G-LTE. Credit: Redmi India



The 4G model features a 6nm class MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 graphics engine and boasts a triple camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) with 2MP depth (f/2.4) and 2MP macro (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back.

On the other hand, the Redmi 11 Prime 5G model is powered by a 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and comes with a dual camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8) and 2MP depth (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back.



The new Redmi 11 Prime 5G. Credit: Redmi India



The new Redmi A1 is the most affordable phone among the two. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+(1600 x 720p) and offers up to 400 nits peak brightness. It features scratch-resistant glass and also the body comes with water splash-resistant P2i coating. It also supports three slots, two for nano SIMs and a microSD card. However, it lacks a fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it comes with a 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 octa-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU, 2GB LPDDR4X RAM, 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 512GB storage) expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD, an 8MP (f/2.0) primary camera with depth sensor, LED flash on the back, a 5MP (f/2.2) front camera wit and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charger.

It runs Android 12 Go Edition developed specifically to ensure the phone with bare minimum hardware work smoothly. Also, it supports multiple Indian languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali and more.



Redmi A1 classic black colour. Credit: Redmi India



Redmi A1 is available in three colours classic black, light blue and light green- for Rs 6,499. The device goes on sale on September 9 event on Mi e-store, Mi Home, Amazon and all retail partners.

Redmi 11 Prime 4G comes in three colours - flashy black, playful green and peppy purple. It will be available two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 6GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and 15,999, respectively.

Redmi 11 Prime 5G also comes in three colours-- chrome silver, meadow green, and thunder black. It will be available two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 6GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 13,999 and 15,999, respectively.

