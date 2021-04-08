HMD Global unveils new Nokia X,G, C series phones

Finnish consumer electronics major HMD Global on Thursday (April 8) unveiled a new line of Nokia X, G and C series phones.

The new Nokia X comes in two variants-- X20 and X10. Both share almost the same hardware but differ in terms of photography hardware.

They come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ (2400x1080p) punch-hole display, brightness up to 450 nits, flicker-free dimming, 20:9 aspect ratio. Inside, they feature Android 11 OS, Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 CPU with 5G modem, 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 512GB) and a 4,470mAh battery.



Nokia X20. Credit: HMD Global



Nokia X20 boasts quad-camera module with ZEISS optics-- main 64MP (Auto Focus) + 5MP (Fixed Focus) ultra-wide sensor + 2MP (FF) Depth sensor + 2MP macro-with LED flash on the back. And, it features 32MP (FF) snapper on the front. It comes in Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue. It will hit stores in May with prices starting at €349.



Nokia X10. Credit: HMD Global



Nokia X10 comes with quad-camera module with ZEISS optics-- main 48MP (AF) + 5MP (FF) ultra-wide sensor + 2MP (FF) Depth sensor + 2MP macro-with LED flash on the back. And, it features an 8MP (FF) snapper on the front. It comes in two colours-- Forest Green and Snow White. It will hit stores in June with prices starting at €299.

Both the devices are assured to get three major Android updates till 2024.

On the other hand, Nokia G comes in two variants-- G20 and G10. They share the same display, battery capacity, but differ in terms of processor and camera.

They feature 6.5-inch HD+ screen, 20:9 aspect ratio, 3GB (only G10)/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB (only G20) storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 11 OS, dual SIM slot, and a 5,050mAh battery.



Nokia G20. Credit: HMD Global



Nokia G20 features 2.3GHz MediaTek G35 CPU and quad-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.79) + 5MP ultra-wide sensor + 2 MP macro + 2MP depth with LED flash. On the front, it comes with an 8MP shooter. It comes in Night Blue and Glacier White colours. Its price starts at €159 and will be available in select markets from May.

Nokia G10 houses 2.0GHz MediaTek G25 CPU and a triple camera module-- main 13MP + 2MP macro + 2MP depth with LED flash. On the front, it comes with an 8MP sensor. It comes in Night Blue and Dusk Pink colours. Its price starts at €139 and hit stores in late April.



Nokia G10. Credit: HMD Global



Both the Nokia G20 and G10 are assured to get two major Android OS updates.

It should be noted that all the aforementioned devices-- Nokia X20, X10, G20 and G10-- come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Whereas the Nokia C20 and C10 share similar display, battery and camera hardware, but differ in terms of processor.

They come with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600x720p) V-notch display, 20:9 aspect ratio, 5MP (FF, f/2.2) with flash support on both front and the back, a 3,000mAh battery, Android 11 (Go Edition), and dual-SIM support.



Nokia C20. Credit: HMD Global



Nokia C20 features 1.6Ghz Unisoc 9863a octa-core processor, 1GB/2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB) and face unlock. It comes in two shades-- Dark Blue and Sand. It is slated to hit stores in select regions in June.



Nokia C10. Credit: HMD Global



Nokia C10 comes with a 1.3Ghz Unisoc SC7331e quad-core CPU, offerings multiple configurations-- 1GB RAM + 16GB storage, 1GB RAM + 32GB storage, 2GB RAM + 16GB storage-- (expandable up to 256GB) and support face unlock security. It comes in Light Purple and Grey colours. It is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

Both the C20 and C10 models are assured to get two major Android updates.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.