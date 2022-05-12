I/O 2022: Google offers a sneak peek on Pixel Watch, Pixel 7, Pixel Tablet series

After announcing the mid-range Pixel 6a along with Pixel Buds Pro, Google gave fans a sneak peek at upcoming products slated for launch this fall (around September-October) and in 2023.

First up is the much-awaited Pixel Watch. Ever since Google completed the acquisition of Fitbit in January 2021, there has been speculation of search engines working on the fitness-centric smart wearable.

Finally, at the I/O 2022, Rick Osterloh, senior vice president, devices & services showed the gorgeous Pixel Watch.

After looking at the teaser, I have to say, it was worth the long wait. Pixel Watch features a beautiful curved dial design language with a stainless steel case. FYI, the metal used in the watch is 100 per cent recycled.

The display looks bright and the new Samsung-Google Wear OS interface and watch faces add charm to the visual appeal.

Also, the tactile crown looks great and the soft silicone bands look lovely in the video. Google also added that the new Pixel Watch will come with Fitbit’s state-of-the-art health and fitness tools to enhance the owner's body fitness.



The new Pixel Watch. Credit: Google



Before the online tipsters could get their hand on the posters of the unreleased Pixel 7, and 7 Pro, Google showcased the devices' design.

The Pixel 7 series retains some of the design elements of the predecessor, but with minor facelifts on the back in terms camera module bar. The sensors are split and more pronounced differentiation with LED flash, more so in the Pro model, as it has triple cameras and the regular Pixel 7 has a dual camera.



The new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro series phones. Credit: Google



The new phones are likely to come with second-generation Tensor silicon along with the new Titan security chipset.

The biggest surprise announcement from Google at I/O 2022 was the Pixel Tablet. Many knew the company would at least give us the updates on new phones and given that it is been more than a year since the Fitbit acquisition, Pixel Watch was expected to make it to the market sooner or later. But, nobody in the media knew Google would show the Pixel Tablet on Wednesday.



Pixel Tablet. Credit: Google



The company just showed a tablet with a widescreen with around 9-inch and 11-inch (diagonally in vertical position) and also back features a smooth curved case, most probably made of polycarbonate material. But, it looked premium and eve display too, was bright and colourful.

However, the Pixel Tablet is still under development and Google says if things go as planned and regulatory approvals from government agencies, the new device will see the light of the day in 2023.

