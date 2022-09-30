Instagram testing Notes features in India

Instagram has begun testing a new feature- Notes- in India. It is similar to Twitter and users can share their thoughts in texts with 60-character limits.

The new Notes feature is visible in the DM chat section and you will see 'Leave a note' with your DP just below the search bar.

However, like the visual photo-based Stories feature, the Notes will vanish after 24 hours and users have to update their thoughts every day. The followers will not get any notification as such, but if they go to their DM section, they will be able to view it and even reply to it.

Off late, Instagram has been on a roll releasing new features to improve the user experience on its social media app. Recently, it rolled out a new monetisation tool for creators, and revamped the user interface by removing the shop tab.

Also, it has announced bringing a nudity protection feature that hides obscene images and videos from the comments section.

Also, recently, the Meta-owned company introduced Born On Instagram (BoI) programme in Kannada for local Karnataka creators. BoI offers a free course on how to build content, engage with followers, and also an opportunity to meet brands for collaboration, eventually earn from their content, and make living out of Instagram Reels.

