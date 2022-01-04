iPhone 14 to get punch-hole screen

iPhone 14 to get punch-hole screen, rumoured to ditch screen notch

In addition, Apple is also planning to launch iPhone models without a SIM slot by September

IANS
IANS, San Francisco,
  • Jan 04 2022, 10:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 12:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Apple is planning to launch four new handsets iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro as well as iPhone 14 Pro Max in September and now a new report has claimed that the iPhone 14 may come with a hole-punch display that eliminates the notch, alongside an updated iPhone SE with 5G connectivity.

According to Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, Apple is planning to introduce a hole-punch screen, that creates a compact window for a camera to shine through, without needing to use a full notch, reports AppleInsider.

The iPhone maker may come up with an alternative to keep using Face ID on its flagship devices.

Also Read: Apple likely to kill iPhone in the next 10 years: Report

In addition, Gurman also claimed that the iPhone SE would gain an update that would add 5G connectivity to Apple's entry-level iPhone.

In addition, Apple is also planning to launch iPhone models without a SIM slot by September.

Earlier this week, a rumour from Brazilian website Blog do iPhone claimed that iPhone 15 Pro models launching in 2023 might not have a physical SIM card slot. However, a new report from MacRumors, says that Apple has advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022.

It is possible that Apple might remove the physical SIM card slot starting with some iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 models as originally rumoured.

It is also said that there will be support for two eSIM cards, ensuring dual SIM functionality. The removal of the SIM card slot could further improve water resistance.

The next flagship series, the iPhone 14 line-up, will come with up to 2 TB of storage.

Apple will adopt QLC flash storage for next year's iPhone and that thanks to the newer storage technology, it will increase capacity to 2 TB.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Business News
Technology
Apple Inc
iPhone

What's Brewing

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 