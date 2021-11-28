Apple likely to kill iPhone in the next 10 years: Report

Apple users may stop using the iPhone in the next 10 years, according to a popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to a report in 9to5mac, the Apple analyst predicted that iPhone would live for as long as 10 more years and after that Apple is set to replace it with Augmented Reality (AR).

“Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in ten years, representing the ABF for AR headsets will exceed at least one billion pieces in the next decade. Apple’s sole ABF supplier, Unimicron, will be the leading beneficiary,” Kuo said in a note to investors.

Kuo also mentioned that the American company will launch the new AR headset in 2022 and the future of the company will be closely linked to it.

“Currently, there are more than one billion active iPhone users. If Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in ten years, it means Apple will sell at least one billion AR devices in ten years,” Kuo stated.

The company recently became the largest smartphone brand in China, most of its sales driven by the iPhone 13 series. So far, it is not clear if the AR headset will work with iPhone or with some other gadget. Although, it seems clear that this product will work with a ‘wide range’ of applications rather than just one app.

