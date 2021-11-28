Apple likely to kill iPhone in the next 10 years?

Apple likely to kill iPhone in the next 10 years: Report

Kuo also mentioned that the American company will launch the new AR headset in 2022 and the future of the company will be closely linked to it

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 28 2021, 16:28 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2021, 22:19 ist
An employee holds an Apple Inc. iPhone 11 Pro smartphone. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

Apple users may stop using the iPhone in the next 10 years, according to a popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

According to a report in 9to5mac, the Apple analyst predicted that iPhone would live for as long as 10 more years and after that Apple is set to replace it with Augmented Reality (AR).

“Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in ten years, representing the ABF for AR headsets will exceed at least one billion pieces in the next decade. Apple’s sole ABF supplier, Unimicron, will be the leading beneficiary,” Kuo said in a note to investors.

Read | Gadgets Weekly: Noise X-Fit 1, Soundcore Life Q series headphones and more

Kuo also mentioned that the American company will launch the new AR headset in 2022 and the future of the company will be closely linked to it.

“Currently, there are more than one billion active iPhone users. If Apple’s goal is to replace the iPhone with AR in ten years, it means Apple will sell at least one billion AR devices in ten years,” Kuo stated.

The company recently became the largest smartphone brand in China, most of its sales driven by the iPhone 13 series. So far, it is not clear if the AR headset will work with iPhone or with some other gadget. Although, it seems clear that this product will work with a ‘wide range’ of applications rather than just one app.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Apple Inc
Augmented Reality
Business News
Science and Technology
World news

What's Brewing

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial

Man gets life term in India's 'fastest' rape case trial

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Omicron Covid variant brings low vaccination into focus

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

Over 30% Indian women justify beating by husbands

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

What makes the Himalayan-Tibetan plateau so unique?

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

Unseasonal rains drown Karnataka's rural economy

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

How Omicron, the new Covid-19 variant, got its name

 