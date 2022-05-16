Lenovo unveils new range of ThinkCentre Neo desktops in India

Lenovo on Monday announced its new 'ThinkCentre neo' portfolio of desktop computers in India, promising performance boost over the previous generation, better power management capabilities, and smarter workplace collaboration features.

ThinkCentre is known for its enterprise-oriented desktops, and the latest range of 'neo' machines provide up to 14 per cent performance boost over the previous generation, the Personal Computer (PC) maker said.

They aim to enhance everyday productivity with better power management, space-saving design, and smarter workplace collaboration features.

"Lenovo, the global technology leader, today announced its new ‘ThinkCentre neo’ portfolio of desktop computers in India which includes ThinkCentre neo 50s, ThinkCentre neo 50t, and ThinkCentre neo 30a 24," the company said in a statement.

Elaborating, it said the ThinkCentre neo 50s is a small form factor desktop and ThinkCentre neo 50t is a tower desktop - both offer benchmark performance and high responsiveness while managing heavy-duty work.

"They are powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processor, with Intel graphics, up to 64GB DDR4 memory, and high-speed USB ports for enhanced productivity and effective collaboration at the workplace," it said.

ThinkCentre neo 30a 24 is an all-in-one desktop that aims to enable employees to work faster and multitask better, with its 12th Gen Intel Core performance, according to the statement.