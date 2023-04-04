Microsoft OneNote now auto-blocks 120 malicious extensions

Early in the year, reports emerged that the bad actors were using OneNote's embedded file feature to spread malware to potential victims.

Taking cognizance of the severity of the issue, Microsoft later detailed a roadmap for bringing security features to block such malicious file attachments on OneNote.

Now, keeping true to its words, Microsoft has announced that it will release a new update Version 2304 to OneNote in just a few days.

Though Microsoft has enabled auto-blocking malicious extensions, people have been advised to install anti-virus applications, which will provide a secondary layer of security against cyber threats.

It should be noted that the security feature enabled on OneNote app (via Microsoft 365 subscription) can autoblock around 120 known malicious extensions (full list here). Cybercriminals are capable of creating more such dangerous malware variants.

For instance, If anybody sends an embedded file, users need to open the embedded file, then save the file to the local device, and open the file from there.

Even if Microsoft's security fails to detect the malicious files, the other anti-virus security app will be able to detect it and block it when the user tries to save or open it from the local device.

