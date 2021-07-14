Microsoft to offer cloud-based version of Windows OS

Microsoft to offer cloud-based version of Windows operating system

Windows 365, as the service will be called, will roll out on Aug. 2 and will work somewhat like buying a new Windows PC

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 14 2021, 23:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 23:37 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday said it will offer its Windows operating system as a cloud-based service, aiming to make it easier to access business apps that need Windows from a broader range of devices.

Windows 365, as the service will be called, will roll out on Aug. 2 and will work somewhat like buying a new Windows PC: A business or school will pick how much computing power, memory and storage they would like for an the new machine.

But instead of waiting for a physical machine to arrive in the mail, the employee or student will access the operating system in the cloud via an existing PC, a Mac, iPhone, Android phone or Chromebook, as long as it has a web browser compatible with HTML 5, a widely used internet standard.

The cloud-based version was created in response to feedback from clients who wanted employees and students to have quicker and easier PC access regardless of physical location.

"We define that shift to hybrid work as really being flexibility in how, when and where you work. That's really the pattern that we're seeing develop all across the world as people are starting to experiment," said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president for Microsoft 365 software.

The service is akin to so-called "virtual" and "remote" desktops that have been around for decades but which require a sophisticated IT department to set up and manage. Those costs can also be unpredictable because they are based on how much the desktops are used.

Microsoft hopes the Windows 365 technology will be easy enough for small-business owners or smaller schools to introduce without a large IT department, with a predictable monthly bill based on the size of each virtual computer.

Andrew Hewitt, an analyst at Forrester Research, said the move would help Microsoft defend its dominant market share in the face of strong competition from operating systems from Apple Inc and Alphabet's Google that are easier for schools and businesses to manage.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Microsoft
cloud
Windows

What's Brewing

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

In Pics: India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway tracks

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

How Olympic medals have evolved over a century

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Taliban back to old ways in newly seized Afghan land

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A season of the inspiring and the ugly

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

A greener Games? Tokyo 2020's environmental impact

 