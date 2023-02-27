New MIUI 14 update announced for Xiaomi, Redmi phones

Xiaomi on Monday (February 27) announced the new MIUI 14 software for its Xiaomi and Redmi phones.

The new Android-based MIUI 14 comes with a lot of improvements and new features over the previous MIUI 13 update.

Also, the new software promises to enhance the device to deliver better performance in terms of app loading speed. The Smart ROM Optimization, a system-level feature will be able to drastically reduce the cached storage used by analysing infrequently used apps and reduce the storage used by as much as 3GB over a period of three months.

Also, the MIUI 14 comes in a smaller size and thereby, reduces system storage for OS. For phones with 128GB of storage, users will get 4GB of extra storage space to add photos or install new apps on their phones.



Key features of MIUI 14. Credit: Xiaomi India



Besides bringing six new refreshing wallpapers, themes, and redesigned Settings page interface, MIUI 14 is bringing new card-style widgets that offer new design elements along with fluid animations to enhance the user interface experience on the phone.

Some new widgets coming in the MIUI 14 include three clock widgets, four additional weather widgets, a photo gallery as well as redesigned options for battery, step counter, and more.

Other notable features coming in the MIUI 14 include the ability to copy text from a photo in the gallery, remove objects from an image, and a voice-based shutter that lets you say cheese and automatically capture favorite moments.

In the native camera app, Xiaomi had a popular sky replacement feature and now, the company is introducing an all-new background replacement feature that will enhance the photography experience on the phones.

List of devices eligible for MIUI 14:

The new MIUI 14 is slated to be released first to Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Mi 11T Pro, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Mi 11X, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi K50i 5G, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, and Redmi 11 Prime 5G in the first quarter of 2023 (before the end of March).

In the second quarter (April-June), Mi 10, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Mi 10i, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 9 Power, Redmi Pad and Xiaomi Pad 5 will get the MIUI 14 update.

And Xiaomi has scheduled to release MIUI 14 to Mi 10T Pro, Mi 10T, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi 10 Prime 2022, Redmi 10 Prime, Redmi Note 11 and Redmi 10 in the third quarter (July-September).

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.