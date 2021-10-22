Nokia C30 with big battery launched in India

After launching the rugged Nokia XR20 series phone, HMD Global on Friday (October 22) unveiled the new budget Nokia C30 in India.

The new Nokia C30 sports a big 6.82-inch HD+(1600x720p) LCD display with a V-notch design. It features a fingerprint sensor on the back and also comes with, triple-slot tray ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 + microSD) and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Under-the-hood, it features a 1.6GHz Unisoc SC9863A CPU backed by IMG8322 GPU, 3GB/4GB RAM with 32GB/ 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage ( expandable memory up to 256GB), and a 6,000mAh battery with a 10W charger.

It features a dual-camera module-- 13MP with a 2MP depth sensor on the back with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 5MP sensor.



Nokia C30 series. Credit: HMD Global Oy



Also, Nokia C30 runs Android 11 out of the box. It is said to come with two Android OS updates and an additional year of security firmware support.

The Nokia C30 will be available in Green and White colours across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms, and Nokia.com. It comes in two configurations-- 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage-- for 10, 999 and Rs 11, 999, respectively.

Customers who choose to avail the JioExclusive offer, will get an instant price discount of 10% or a maximum of Rs 1,000.

