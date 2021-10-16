Nokia XR20 to launch in India next week

Finnish technology company HMD Global Oyj is expected to bring the much-awaited Nokia XR20 to India this month.

Nokia XR20 originally made its debut along with budget C30 and feature phones Nokia 6310 series way back in July. Now, the Indian arm of the company has announced to take pre-orders from October 20 onwards.

Nokia XR20 is touted to be the most durable mobile in the market. It comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810H military standard certifications. This means the device can survive varying degrees of temperature.

Also, it can sustain accidental fall up to 1.5m (around five feet) drop and also work even after submerged underwater up to depths of five feet for close to 30 minutes.

Nokia XR20 sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400×1080p) display and supports wet hands and glove touch inputs, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield, which is said to be the highest-rated screen protector for an Android phone. The display also supports peak brightness up to 500 nits.

It boasts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and two dedicated physical buttons-- one to trigger the Google Assistant, and the second, which is placed on top, users can assign custom functions or shortcuts to a frequently used app. Also, it has hybrid dual-SIM slots ( nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).



Nokia XR20 series mobile. Credit: HMD Global



Under-the-hood, it houses an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 octa-core processor with Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 512GB), and 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired charging and 15W Qi wireless charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a dual-camera module -- 48MP (ƒ/1.79, ZEISS Optics) with a 13MP 123-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.4) with LED flash, OZO Audio support. On the front, it houses an 8MP(f/2.0) snapper.

Also, Nokia XR20 comes with Android 11 out-of-the-box. The company says the device will get three major Android OS updates and an additional year of security firmware support.

In global markets, Nokia XR20 comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- with prices starting at €499 (approx. Rs 43,775).

