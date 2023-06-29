Nothing Phone(2) up for pre-order on Flipkart in India

As promised, Flipkart has begun taking orders for the Nothing Phone(2) in India.

It should be noted that Phone(2) is slated to be formally launched during an online-only event next month on July 11.

Carl Pei-helmed company has revealed that Phone(2) will come with Qualcomm's reliable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and run Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box. Earlier this week, it also revealed the device will feature brand new ringtones created by popular Pop music artists Swedish House Mafia. Also, it will continue to have see-through design language and feature an LED-laced back cover with a Glyph interface, wherein the lights flash in sync with ringtones and notifications tones.

No other features such as the camera or battery capacity have been revealed so far, but the Walmart-owned company seems to be very confident of Phone(2) finding traction among customers and expects them to deposit Rs 2,000 (refundable) as a token amount in India, two weeks before the global launch.



Phone(2) teaser. Credit: Nothing.



Flipkart is offering 50 per cent discount on Nothing's ear (Stick) buds. It can be bought for Rs 4,250 against MRP 8,499. To further sweeten the deal, it is promising up to Rs 2,400 worth of savings on the Nothing accessories package. To encash the offer, users have to complete the purchase anytime between 9:00 pm on July 11 and 11:59 pm IST on July 20.

In a related development, Nothing, which just started in 2021, has secured a new $96 million funding led by Highland Europe and from existing investors GV (Google Ventures), EQT Ventures, and C Capital, alongside house music supergroup Swedish House Mafia.

So far, Nothing has offices across seven countries worldwide including in India. It employs around 450 people and so far, it has launched four products-- first ear(1), Phone(1), ear(2), and ear(stick) and reportedly sold over 1.5 million units globally.

Now, as mentioned earlier, it is all set to bring Phone(2) next month.

