Nothing unveils new TWS Ear(2) black edition

London-based consumer electronics firm Nothing on Thursday (July 6) unveiled the new Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) Ear(2) Black edition buds.

The new Ear(2) retains the see-through design elements of the original but comes in the raven-hue colour. Users can still see the parts that sit beside the PCB.

The earbuds come with IP54 water-resistance rating and the case is IP55 certified too.

The new Ear(2) black supports Dual Connection and this means, users can connect the earphones to two different devices simultaneously and also can easily switch between playing music or receiving calls.

Each of the earbuds comes with three high-definition microphones on each earbud. Combining Clear Voice Technology and an AI noise reduction algorithm, Ear(2) is tested to filter out over 20 million sound samples. Rest assured Ear (2) will reduce background noise as much as possible to deliver the best phone call experience.

Furthermore, the Ear(2) come with an 11.6 mm custom driver to deliver deep and powerful bass. It supports LHDC 5.0 codec technology to ensure clear and crisp sound details are deliver to the ears. The new earphones support frequencies up to 24 bit/192 kHz at speeds of up to 1 Mbps.



Nothing Ear(2) Black. Credit: Nothing



Nothing has ensured the ear(2) has safety press controls to curb any accidental touches and discomfort of tapping into the ear canal.

Yes, Ear(2) black is coming with boasts active noise cancellation feature. It is capable of reducing up to 40 dB of outside disturbance. Also, it supports Google Fast Pair on Android devices and Microsoft Swift Pair on Windows devices.

Like the original, deliver up to 36 hours (without ANC on) with a full charge. It supports fast charging too. With a 10-minute charge, it can deliver eight hours of listening time. It also supports 2.5W wireless charging. Nothing Ear(2) black costs Rs 9,999 in India and go on sale on July 21.

Those who have pre-order Phone(2) are entitled to get early access to Ear (2) black from July 11 till July 20.

Advanced Equaliser

Nothing also announced to bring Advanced Equaliser to the Nothing X app. It will offer more customisation options to Ear(1), Ear(2), and Ear(stick) to deliver personlised sound with a higher level of precision.

It also offers an intuitive and simple graphical interface. It allows a deep level of customisation through a parametric 8-band equaliser with a real-time preview of the changes, the full Q factor, and frequency control. Users can also share their EQ profile or download others through a QR code too.

And, Nothing is bringing Noise Reduction feature to Ear (stick) to enable users to attenuate ambient noises and experience music on a deeper level. It can be activated using the Nothing X app.



Nothing Phone(2). Credit: Nothing



In a related development, Nothing has announced that the Phone(2) which was up for pre-order on the official partner e-commerce platform Flipkart, has been sold out, almost a week before the official launch.

Nothing Phone(2) was available for pre-order on Flipkart from June 29 and with just a week, all the units have been booked. The device is slated to make its global debut on July 11.

“We are truly overwhelmed to receive such an amazing response for Nothing Phone(2). We want to assure our consumers in India that team Nothing in India is working round-the-clock to ramp up production in order to meet the demand of our consumers. Please stay tuned for further updates,” said Manu Sharma, Vice President, and General Manager, Nothing India.

The upcoming Nothing Phone(2) is confirmed to come with see-through design language and will be powered by Qualcomm's reliable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Also, several metal and plastic-based components used in the Phone(2) are said to be recycled.

And, all the Phone(2) is being assembled locally by Nothing's supply partner in a factory unit in Tamil Nadu.

