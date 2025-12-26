<p>Vijaya Aswani, an artist and art teacher, has designed ‘All Strings Attached’, a calendar featuring illustrations of 12 noodle dishes from around the world. These include ramen, idiyappam, thukpa, mie goreng and japchae. Each illustration is paired with characters in regional outfits and other details. Visit @spreefirit on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Constant companions</strong></p>.<p>UX/UI designer Athreya Chidambi’s calendar titled ‘With A Little Help From My Friends’, centres on friendship. It features characters inspired by his pets — Puglee, a pug, and Kitlee, a cat. Each illustration playfully depicts different kinds of friends in everyday situations, from the party companion to the yoga buddy and the one who keeps you disciplined. Look up <br>@athreyachidambi on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Glimpses of Bengaluru</strong></p>.<p>Artist Rohit Bhasi has created ‘Putting Scene — A calendar for 2026’, inspired by everyday life in the city. Each month captures scenes familiar to Bengalureans — lovers in public parks, classical dance performances, festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi, and portrayals of pourakarmikas, traffic policemen and transgender persons. Each artwork is accompanied by a witty story based on real people. Visit @indigoranges on Instagram.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru also serves as the muse for Yogesh M, founder of The Bengalurean, an art-based platform. Each page of ‘The Bengalurean 2026 calendar’ features illustrations and AI-generated art linked to aspects of the city. January highlights the harvest festival Suggi Habba, February spotlights pink blossoms, and August features the Lalbagh Flower Show. <span class="italic">Check @the_bengalurean on Instagram.</span></p>