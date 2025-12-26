<p>‘Read A Kitaab’ is hosting its year-end book club meetup at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar, on December 28, from 5 pm. Over two hours, participants will reflect on the books they read in 2025 — what stayed with them, what challenged their worldviews, and what brought them comfort.</p>.<p>Entry free. Register on @readakitaab on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Doodle your memories</strong></p>.<p>Shruthi Anand, founder of the creative engagement initiative Artomize, will host a guided doodling workshop this Sunday. The session will help participants doodle memories from the year gone by and reflect on the year ahead. Shruthi has conducted three such workshops recently. She keeps groups small (8 to 10 participants) to encourage interaction.</p>.<p>On December 28, 10 am-11.30 am, at Sabha Blr, Kamaraj Road. For booking, visit @artomize on Instagram.</p>.<p><strong>Create a vision board</strong></p>.<p>This month, artist Simran Bansal has been helping people create vision boards for 2026. Most participants are in the 20-30 age group. A day before the workshop, participants are required to call her to discuss their goals. She then helps them curate images to match these goals, covering areas such as relationships, travel, food, clothing and fitness. On the day of the workshop, she provides art supplies including washi tape, paints, glue and glitter, which participants use to assemble their vision boards.</p>.<p>On December 27 and 28, 3 pm. For venue and registration, look up <br>@artbysimranbansal on Instagram.</p>