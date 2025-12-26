Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Demand peaks in Bengaluru for year-end cleaning

Ganesh Dhal, a cleaning professional servicing Peenya, Jalahalli, and Nagasandra, said he was fully booked on weekends this month, handling five to six homes a day.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 22:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 22:25 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us