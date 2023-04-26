Now WhatsApp allows option to link with multiple phones

In 2022, WhatsApp launched a multi-device feature allowing users to link their registered account with four different devices apart from one primary phone. However, it was limited only to computers (office and home) and tablets.

It disappointed many, particularly in Asia, where most people use two handsets and they wanted to link their WhatsApp to a secondary phone. Later, in the year, the Meta-owned company began to explore the true potential of the multi-device feature by inviting beta testing of linking one account with multiple phones.

Now, Meta founder Zuckerberg has announced that WhatsApp will now offer the option to link with three other phones.



WhatsApp now allows



In total, users can link WhatsApp on a primary device with three other devices (phones, tablets, and computers). It is up to the individual users to link it to three other phones or one each on a secondary phone, a tablet, and a computer.

Each linked phone can connect to WhatsApp independently. This way, it not only ensures that the users' personal messages, media, and calls are in sync at all times, but also end-to-end encrypted.

And, as a safety precaution, if the primary device is inactive for 14 days, WhatsApp will automatically log out of all companion devices.

This multi-device feature will be made available to both Android and iOS versions of WhatsApp in the coming weeks.

Also, WhatsApp is introducing an alternative way to link to companion devices.

Users can enter their phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which he/she can use on the phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code.

This feature too, will be made available with the future update in the coming weeks.

Also read | WhatsApp testing new broadcasting feature similar to Telegram's 'Channels'

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.