OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey launched in India

As promised, OnePlus on Tuesday (June 6) launched the new special edition OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey series.

OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey is exclusive to the Indian market. The USP of the device is that the back panel is made of 3D microcrystalline rock and each one is hand-picked and crafted with laborious but precision technology.

It should be noted that each model of the Marble Odyssey edition, like fingerprint impressions, will have a different texture. Also, it is said to exude polished marble or a refined pebble-like feel when held in the hand. Each model will have a unique pattern and no two units look similar.

However inside, the key specifications of the device are the same as the original OnePlus 11 5G.

It costs Rs 64,999 and will be available with Rs 1,000 discount through ICICI cards on Amazon, OnePlus, and Croma stores. Also, the company is offering an additional Rs 6,000 bonus discount for customers willing to trade in their old 4G phone at OnePlus-authorised stores including Amazon.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus 11 features 6.7-inch Quad HD+ (3216 x 1440p) 2.75D flexible curved LPTO (v3.0)AMOLED screen with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shield. It supports variable refresh rate (1Hz-120Hz), HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision and can offer peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits.

It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM slots, a type-C port, and stereo speakers.

Under the hood, it houses Qualcomm’s 4nm class Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with Adreno 740 GPU, Android 13 (four years of Android support), 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB/512GB storage (UFS 4.0), and comes integrated with 5G modem and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charger.

It boasts Hasselblad system-based triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 48MP ultra-wide camera (Sony IMX581 sensor, f/2.2, 3.5cm macro) + 32MP RGBW telephoto lens (with 2x optical zoom, Sony IMX709 sensor) with LED flash on the back.

On the front, it houses 16MP(f/2.4) with full HD video recording capability.