Oppo announces Android 12-based ColorOS 12 public beta programme

Google, earlier in the month, announced the launch of the Android 12 OS. But, it specified neither the rollout time frame nor which phone model will get the new mobile software.

Now, Oppo has officially launched the Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and also announced the software roll-out timeline for several devices.

It has plans to bring Android 12 OS to several phones starting with Find X3 Pro in October and to later Find X2, Reno6 Pro 5G, and Reno6 5G (including Diwali Edition model) in November.

In December 2021, Oppo Reno5, F19 Pro+, and A74 5G will get the public beta of Android 12-based ColorOS 12.

In the first half of 2022, Reno 10X Zoom, Reno3 Pro, Reno4 Pro, F19 Pro, F17 Pro, and A53s 5G get Android 12 OS. On the other hand, Oppo F19, F19s, F17, and the A53 get the same only in the second half of 2022.

The company has plans to bring the ColorOS 12 to over 110 models with 150 million users with ColorOS 12.

For all devices released in 2019 and onwards, the company announced to offer three major Android updates for its flagship Find X Series devices, and two Android updates for the Reno/F and some of the A-series, and a single Android update for the low memory A-series models. As far as security software support is concerned, Oppo has promised to offer four years of regular security patch updates for the Find X/ Reno/ F Series, and three years for the A-series.

Android 12: Here's what's coming to Oppo phones

Better user experience: ColorOS 12 will embrace the material design of Android 12 to improve the user interface of the devices. Once updated, the phone will deliver an expressive, dynamic, and personal experience. For instance, if you choose a wallpaper, the Android phone will blend the colour with the interface, the notification shade, the lock screen, the volume controls, new widgets, and much more.



Oppo Find X3 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Performance: Oppo adds that the new ColorOS 12 will boost the device's performance. Also, the new Android 12-based OS promises to improving efficiency by lowering 2.75 per cent system aging rate in 3 years, an average of 30 per cent lower memory occupation and 20 per cent lower battery consumption

Enhanced animation and better transition effect: With the Quantum Animation Engine support on Android 12, ColorOS will gain more than 300 improved animations to achieve animated effects that are lifelike. "By imitating physical habits of resistance, inertia, and rebound, the feature makes the overall experience smoother and more aligned to the cognition and habits of the human brain so that the experience is more realistic and intuitive," Oppo said.

Privacy: Based on feedback from customers around the world, Oppo is keeping most of the core elements of Google's vanilla Android 12 to offer an enhanced user experience on their devices.



Android 12-based ColorOS 12 brings Privacy Dashboard to Oppo Find X3 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Besides Google's Privacy dashboard, Oppo is bringing Private System, Private Safe, App Lock, and more to ensure user privacy is secured on Oppo phones.

