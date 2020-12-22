Own an Apple device ? Google might owe you some money

Apple device users who purchased Google One cloud storage plan(s) could be eligible for a refund from the Alphabet Inc-owned firm.

9TO5Google reported that owing to a bug, Google had accidentally counted photos and videos to the storage quota among a handful of iPhone and iPad users.

The Google Photos team reached out to customers via email, explaining the error, and reassured them that the issue has been resolved.

"What happened: Beginning in January 2020, we may have inaccurately counted photo and video uploads towards your storage quota that is shared across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos. These uploads should not have counted against your storage quota," they said in email communication.

The bug, which would have shown users that the free space worth 15GB was filled, is said to have resulted in customers buying a Google One plan, which starts at 100GB. "For example, you may have purchased a plan because we mistakenly let you know that you were out of storage space," the email read. The users affected by this are eligible for a refund.

Earlier in November, Google revealed that photos, documents, and other files would be counted to the 15GB that it offers for free to all users from June 2021. Presently, images, videos, and documents stored in Google Photos and Docs are not counted in the free storage that all Gmail accounts are given.