Paytm suffers service outage, restored

Popular digital wallet Paytm suffered a service outage early in the morning (August 5) in India.

Several users complained of payment transaction disruptions across the country. The service was down across multiple app (iOS/Android/Windows) platforms and website as well.

So disgusting 😡

Harrasment 😡

Loss of Money 😡#Paytm Server totally down. Now showing this 😡 pic.twitter.com/513hAAFEsH — Desi Chora (@NAVEEN___INDIA) August 5, 2022

The company acknowledge the service outage and apologized to its patrons for the inconvenience. It also revealed that some valued clients faced constraints during trades & positions and has offered to resolution at the earliest. They will be getting calls from Paytm executives to resolve the problems.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued users this morning due to unprecedented external network issues. Thanks to our engineering teams' swift actions, we were able to get systems up again in a short time. We'd like to help you all individually," the company said on Twitter

Paytm was down around for a couple of hours on Friday between 9:00 am to 11:00 am. It is now fully functional across all platforms.

We regret the inconvenience caused to our valued users this morning due to unprecedented external network issues. Thanks to our engineering teams' swift actions, we were able to get systems up again in a short time. We'd like to help you all individually. Pls read further (1/5) — Paytm Money (@PaytmMoney) August 5, 2022

