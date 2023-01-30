Pet fish creates own PayPal account, makes purchase on Nintendo Switch gaming platform

We have read reports of preschool kids accidentally making expensive in-app purchases on app stores or ordering pizza on parents' smartphones and iPads. But, have you ever heard of a pet fish doing online shopping? Yes, not a parrot or a dog or a cat, but fish in a bowl! as bizarre it may sound, it happened in Japan.

YouTube game streamer, who goes by the moniker Mutekimaru is popular for playing with his pet Tetra fish on Nintendo Switch. As reported by CNN, Mutekimaru installed advanced motion sensors in the fish tank to turn fish movements to control moves on Nintendo Switch games.



Caption



During a recent gaming session, a glitch caused the Pokemon game that Mutekimaru and his pet fish playing to crash and returned to the home screen of the Nintendo Switch platform. The former took a break and after he returned, to his shock, the sensors in the water tank, allowed the fish to move around the settings on Nintendo UI.

Guess what the fish did? It managed to change the name of the owner's Switch account including ticking the check mark of the legal terms and conditions, setting up a Pay Pal account, and purchased an avatar (an animated profile picture) for its owner, and adding 500 yen ($4) to profile's Switch account. The live video streaming also revealed Mutekimaru's credit card details (later removed).



Mutekimaru Channel on YouTube (screenshot)



The video went viral on social media platforms such as Twitter. Mutekimaru has reportedly explained the strange scenario to Nintendo and asked for a refund. But, there is no response from the company yet.

It seems to be too flimsy to believe, but we are curious to know if Nintendo is ready to buy that story.

Here's Mutekimaru's YouTube channel showing the video of his pet fish playing Pokemon:

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.