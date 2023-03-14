Poco X5 with triple camera, Snapdragon 695 SoC launched in India

Last month Poco launched the premium X5 Pro series with a 108MP camera and now, Poco has introduced the new affordable X5 series model to India.

Poco X5 is regular model. It features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, support 1,200 nits peak brightness, and Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 shield. It also features hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM + nano SIM or microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker at the base.

It comes with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core System-on-Chip(SoC), which can clock peak CPU speed by up to 2.2GHz and is backed by Andreno 618L. It is capable of delivering smooth performance be it day-to-day activities like switching between apps, operating cameras, and play graphics-rich games without any lag-ness.

It runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 OS, 6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging capability.



Poco X5 series. Credit: Poco India



As far as the photography is concerned, it comes with a triple-camera module-- 48MP(f/1.8) backed by 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera and 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash. On the front, it features a 13MP (f/2.0) camera for selfies and video chatting.

Must read | Poco X5 Pro 5G with 108MP triple camera launched in India

It comes in three colours-- jaguar black, supernova green, and wildcat blue. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB-- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively.

Poco X5 vs competition

It will be up against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, Realme 10 Pro, and Redmi Note 12, among others.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy A14 5G review: Surprisingly good phone

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.