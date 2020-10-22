Reliance Jio launches 'Made in India' browser JioPages

After launching JioMeet video conferencing applications, Reliance Jio is back with another indigenous solution JioPages browser.

"While keeping privacy at the core of the browser, JioPages provides superior performance when compared to its peers. It is built on the powerful Chromium Blink engine, it provides enhanced browsing experience through faster engine migration, best-in-class webpage rendering, faster page loads, efficient media streaming, Emoji domain support and encrypted connection," the company said.

With incognito mode on, it blocks tracking of browsing history and search details.



Incognito mode on JioPages. Credit: Reliance Jio



Furthermore, JioPages users can add a default search engine from any of the popular choices such as Google, Bing, MSN, Yahoo or Duck Duck Go.

JioPages supports eight regional languages-- Kannada, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Bengali in addition to English. This will further boost the internet usage in rural areas.

Additionally, it supports voice search and also comes with a QR code scanner option. JioPages also features a dark mode option, which enhances the user-interface experience.

Users can also customise the search page and bookmark-like ‘Quick links’ for quick access to the favorite sites on the browser’s home page.



JioPages. Credit: Reliance Jio



There are also ‘Informative Cards’ for live updates on topics of the user's choice such as news on their favourite cricket team, weather, and other relevant news.

For now, the new JioPages is available for download on Google Play for Android phones. It is expected to be released on Apple App Store for iPhones and iPads soon. It will take on popular Google's Chrome, Microsoft Edge and Apple Safari, DuckDuck Go and others.

