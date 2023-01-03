Samsung at CES 2023: New Odyssey Neo G9 , ViewFinity S9, Smart Monitor M8 unveiled

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung unveiled the new line of premium PC monitors at the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES), in Las Vegas.

It has showcased four new products-- Odyssey Neo G9, Odyssey OLED G9, Smart Monitor M8, and Viewfinity S9-- series.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 (model name: G95NC)

This new flagship gaming monitor sports a massive 57-inch 1000R curved display with quantum mini LED technology. It supports refresh rate of 240Hz, 7,680×2,160p resolution, and a 32:9 aspect ratio in one screen, a first among any gaming PC screen.



Odyssey Neo G9. Credit: Samsung



It boasts VESA Display HDR 1000 specification and promises to deliver superior imaging in all game environments, from shadows to bright scenes. The Matte Display can reduce light reflection on the screen, minimising distractions during gaming sessions.

It also boasts the world’s first DisplayPort 2.1 support, which can transfer data twice as fast as the previously used DisplayPort 1.4.

Furthermore, the new DP2.1 allows lossless industry-standard Display Stream Compression (DSC) to transmit information without distortion.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 (model name: G95SC)

It flaunts a dual quad-HD 49-inch 1800R curved display, with a 32:9 ratio. With quantum dot technology, the OLED lighting on the display is controlled pixel-by-pixel, allowing a near-infinite color contrast ratio.

The OLED screen illuminates each pixel separately and does not rely on a backlight, allowing a 1,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio to deliver true RGB and true black without colour filters.



Odyssey OLED G9 series. Credit: Samsung



Also, Odyssey OLED G9 also features a 0.1ms response time to ensure a smooth gaming session and with 240Hz refresh rate, it will drastically reduce lagging and skipping.

The Odyssey OLED G9 is a smart PC display and can work independently without a desktop. It supports several OTT apps such as Prime Video, Netflix, and YouTube through the Smart Hub feature.

It also comes with Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one game streaming platform that allows gamers to find and play games in the cloud from partners such as Xbox and NVIDIA GeForce without needing a console or download games.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 series (model name: M80C)

It comes with slim design language and is available in 27-inch and 32-inch screen sizes. Both support 4K display resolution and the panels come in four colour options -- daylight blue, spring green, sunset pink, and warm white.

Like the predecessor, the company has incorporated a height-adjustable stand with tilt support.

Also, the screen can now pivot 90 degrees, which helps users view long documents with less scrolling. It also meets VESA mount compatibility standards to help save space and retain a clutter-free environment.



The new Smart Monitor M8. Credit: Samsung



The Smart Monitor M8 can connect, control, and manage hundreds of compatible connected devices through the built-in SmartThings Hub, including lights, cameras, doorbells, locks, thermostats, and more.

Also, it comes integrated with SlimFit 2K camera and works with video conferencing apps such as Google Meet.

South Korean company has revealed that it has plans to expand device choices and usability by supporting Matter functionality and Home Connectivity Alliance standards from this year onwards.

With over-the-top app support, the Smart Monitor M8 can directly support Mouse control functionality. Like the Odyssey monitors, M8 series too, comes with support for Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and other OTT services through Smart Hub. It can also easily access Samsung Gaming Hub, the all-in-one game streaming platform.

The new feature coming with M8 is the My Contents, which offers users helpful information at a glance. And, when the monitor is on standby mode and detects a registered smartphone through low-power Bluetooth, it shows the user’s personalized photos, schedule, and more on the screen. The monitor returns to standby mode when the phone moves out of range.

In addition, the Smart Monitor M8 comes incorporated with military-grade Samsung Knox Vault security solution, which encrypts personal data and keeps stored files and information isolated from the device’s main operating system to safeguard it from attacks.

Samsung ViewFinity S9 (model name: S90PC)

It boasts 27-inch 5K screen, a first for the ViewFinity series. It supports 5,120 x 2,880p resolution, wide color gamut of 99 per cent DCI-P3, which promises to deliver crisp and true-to-form details.



Viewfinity S9. Credit: Samsung



The monitor’s built-in Color Calibration Engine ensures precise screen colour and brightness, allowing users to adjust white balance, Gamma and RGB colour balance for perfect accuracy with their smartphones through the Samsung Smart Calibration application.

It features Matte Display, which limits light reflection and glare to minimize distractions while working.

Users can connect cameras and other devices to the monitor through USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 connections to easily transfer big files of high-resolution video or other large data sets from storage devices to their PC.

The ViewFinity S9 houses a 4K SlimFit camera and supports native video conferencing through apps such as Google Meet that are included in the Samsung Smart Hub.

The price details are expected to be revealed during local launch events in the coming weeks.

