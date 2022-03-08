Samsung Galaxy F23 with triple-camera launched in India

World’s leading smartphone-maker Samsung on Tuesday (March 8) launched a new mid-range Galaxy F23 series in India.

Samsung’s Galaxy F23 features a 6.6-inch full HD+(2408×1080p) LCD screen with an Infinity-U display design. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. Also, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, three dedicated slots for two SIMs, and a micro SD card.

It comes packed with an 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor with Adreno 619 GPU, 4GB / 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 12-based Samsung One UI 4.1, support 12 5G bands, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a triple-camera module— main 50MP (f/1.8) backed by an 8MP 123-degree ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2) and a 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it houses an 8MP(f/2.2) camera for selfies and video chatting.

Samsung Galaxy F23 is available in two configurations— 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM +128GB storage— for Rs 17,499 and Rs 18,499, respectively. It comes in two colours— forest green and aqua blue.

As part of the launch programme, early buyers will be able to get the aforementioned variants for 14,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively for a limited time. The discount also includes Rs. 1000 instant off on ICICI Bank credit cards.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S22: First impression

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.