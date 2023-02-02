Samsung Galaxy S23: Price, India availability details revealed

Samsung on Wednesday (February 1) unveiled the company’s brand new premium Galaxy S23 series in San Francisco.

Now, the company has announced the prices and per-order details of the devices in India.

The top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra comes in three configurations—12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage and 12GB RAM + 1TB—for Rs 1,24,999, Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,54,999, respectively. At authorised retail stores, the device will be available in two colours—phantom black, cream and green. And, on the official Samsung online store, the company is offering more vibrant colours—red, graphite, lime and sky blue.

Customers who pre-order the S23 Ultra are entitled to get Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE and Galaxy Buds2, together for special price of Rs 4,999.

The Galaxy S23 Plus comes in two variants—8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage—for Rs 94,999 and 1,04,999, respectively, and in two colours—phantom black and cream. Customers who pre-order the S23 Plus are entitled to get Galaxy Watch4 (Bluetooth only) for just Rs 4,999.

On the other hand, the regular Galaxy S23 is available in two options—8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage—for Rs 74,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively, and in four colours—phantom black, cream, green and lavender. Customers who book S23 can avail a storage upgrade worth worth Rs 5,000.

All the devices also come with cashback worth Rs 8,000 with select bank cards, but only on online stores. Those who book the S23 series on Samsung.com on February 2, are entitled to get additional gifts including a wireless charger and a travel adapter.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series will available on stores from February 17 and the shipments of the pre-booked devices will also begin on the same day if not early.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series: All you need to know

All three share almost same design language. They feature vertically aligned camera sensors with LED flash and there is no camera module bump that we saw in the earlier S21 series. As for the screen, they feature a vibrant AMOLED display. The S23 Plus and S23 versions have flat display panels and the S23 Ultra features a curved display panel, which kinds of cascade towards the mid-frame, but the working display stays flat and helps avoid accidental triggering of apps on the side.

They also boast the Adaptive Vision Booster feature that ensures the display is well-lit and the objects on the screen come off as vibrant and rich in all lighting conditions.

One of the most notable aspects of the new Galaxy S23 series is that Samsung, for the first time ever, has closely worked with Qualcomm to develop the custom-Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that is exclusive to its premium phones. It promises to deliver faster and enhanced CPU performance up to 34 per cent over its predecessor. Also, it offers a 22 per cent improvement in terms battery life.

Additionally, the new Galaxy S23 series comes with a bigger Vapor cooling chamber for better heat dissipation during heavy duty tasks such recording 8K videos or playing graphics-intensive games.

The biggest upgrade we see in the Galaxy S23 series is the camera, particularly in the S23 Ultra. The latter comes with a 200MP wide camera. And, it promises to deliver an excellent night mode and low-light photography experience.

Further, for the first time, Samsung is introducing Astrophoto mode that can offer exceptionally good photos of the night sky.