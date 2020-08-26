Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, S7+ launched in India

After launching the new Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Watch3, and Buds Live, Samsung on Wednesday (August 26) finally announced the price and availability of the much awaited Galaxy Tab S7 series in India.

The new Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ is being offered in three colours -- Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver colours.

As far as the price is concerned, the Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi variant costs Rs 55, 999 and is available at Reliance Retail and Samsung Shop.

On the other hand, the LTE models of the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ is priced Rs 63,999 and Rs 79,999, respectively and will be available at select retail outlets, Samsung Shop, Amazon and Flipkart.

As part of the launch offer, consumers who pre-book Galaxy Tab S7 can avail special keyboard cover for just Rs 5999 against MRP Rs 15,999 and also claim extra cashback up to Rs 5,000 on HDFC credit and debit cards.

If the customer prefers to pre-book the Galaxy Tab S7+, they can get the keyboard cover at a special price of Rs 7,999 against MRP: Rs 17,999 and extra cashback up to Rs 6000 on HDFC credit and debit cards.

Similar to the Galaxy Note20 series, Samsung is offering exclusive discount (22.5%) on Microsoft 365 subscription (Rs 5,299) and offer Xbox Game Pass to give access to hundreds of popular gaming titles.

As mentioned above, Samsung's new slate come in two models-- a standard Galaxy Tab S7 (with 11-inch 2560x1600p (WQXGA) LTPS TFT, up to 120Hz refresh rate and 8,000mAh battery) and Tab S7+ (with 12.4-inch 2800x1752p (WQXGA+) Super AMOLED, up to 120Hz and 10,090mAh cell)

Another key difference between the two is that the Galaxy Tab S7 comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, whereas the Tab S7+ features an in-screen biometric sensor.

Rest of the specifications are same in the devices. They come with dual camera-- 13MP (Main) + 5MP (Ultra Wide) + LED Flash and an 8MP front camera, 7nm class 3.0GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor, 6GB + 128GB /8GB +256GB ( up to 1TB via microSD), Type C USB 3.2 Gen 1 and Quad Speakers sound by AKG and Dolby Atmos.

With the advanced S Pen and Samsung Notes, the Galaxy Tab S7 series owners can improve their productivity compared to the previous generation models.



The new Galaxy Tab S7 series. Credit: Samsung



Furthermore, the Galaxy Tab S7 serie boast advanced Dex support, wherein the former can connect to any Microsoft Windows-powered PC wirelessly. Samsung Notes now allows PDF import and annotation, as well as the ability to write, type and draw in the same area. Samsung Notes also features Audio Bookmark, which allows the to record lectures or meetings while the user write, and then sync the two together.

Also, with multi-window features, users can open and run up to three apps simultaneously. For instance, the user can make video calls, monitor email and take notes all at once. The Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ also come with edge screen that provides quick access to the most used apps.



Launch offer details and price structure of Galaxy Tab S7 series and Keyboard cover. Credit: Samsung



Considering the hardware specifications and the features, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series can give a serious challenge to the Apple's iPad Pro series.

