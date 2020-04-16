Samsung to tap Xilinx chips for 5G network equipment

Samsung to tap Xilinx chips for 5G network equipment

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Apr 16 2020, 18:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2020, 18:35 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

American semiconductor firm Xilinx Inc said on Wednesday it had won a deal to supply chips to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd for 5G networking equipment.

Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Xilinx makes programmable chips used in telecommunications equipment such as base stations made by Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. However, it was prevented from shipping some products to Huawei by U.S. authorities.

Samsung, known by consumers mainly for its mobile phones, has been building and expanding a business in the network equipment industry, powering many of the 5G networks rolled out in Korea.

The companies said Samsung will use Xilinx's "Versal" computing chips, which will help with a technology called beamforming that lets 5G gear handle more wireless data than previous generations of networks.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
Samsung
Nokia
Huawei
5G
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

India needs more rigorous COVID-19 testing: experts

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Google dedicates doodle to grocery store workers

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Coronavirus: India to see first contraction in 40 years

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

Can coronavirus antibody tests ease lockdown?

 