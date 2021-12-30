Samsung working on new-age double foldable phone, hints new patent

Samsung has the credit of being the world's first tier-1 branded smartphone-maker to introduce the foldable phone and also the recent Galaxy Z Flip3 and Fold3 series have made the bendable handset mainstream around the world.

Now, it looks like Samsung has embarked on a new project to bring a new-age double foldable premium smartphone.

Good folks at the Netherlands-based blog LetsGoDigital have got hold of the Samsung patent filed at WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organisation).

In the 42-page document, Samsung shows a device prototype with a long and widescreen spread over three panels held together by two hinges.

This design looks practical as the device when folded, most part of the display is protected and also, only the cover-side will be exposed and looks like a normal phone.



Samsung's patent showing the schematic of the double foldable smartphone. Credit: LetsGoDigital



If the bezels around the screen particularly at the top and the base are made a bit thicker, it will be able to protect the display during accidental falls. This is a bit similar to how the current crop of phone cases, which come with protrusions around edges that protect the screen from cracking when it falls face down.

It will be interesting to see how the device will look in the final prototype.

