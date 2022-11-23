Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller up for pre-order in India

Last month, Sony unveiled the company's brand new DualSense Edge wireless controller for PlayStation 5 series gaming console.

Now, a month after the global debut, the company has begun taking pre-orders in India.

The new DualSense Edge wireless controller boasts several personalization options such as button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a unique on-controller user interface.



Sony DualSense Edge wireless controller kit. Credit: Sony



It also comes with immersive features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The new controller promises to offer the best and most customizable options to ensure the best gaming experience. It comes with three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons.

Everything mentioned above will come as a part of bundled carrying case, and users can even charge the controller through a USB connection while it’s stored in the case to make sure they can always be ready for the next play session.



DualSense Edge wireless controller contents are available with the bundled kit. Credit: Sony



The carrying case comes with DualSense Edge wireless controller, braided USB cable, two standard caps, two high dome caps, two low dome caps, two half dome back buttons, two lever back buttons, and a connector placeholder.

The new DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5 costs Rs 18,990 and can be pre-ordered on Sony websites and authorised stores. It will be available for purchase from January 26, 2023.

