Sony working on new handheld PlayStation device

The prototype dubbed Q Lite is said to sport 8.0-inch display and several control features

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Apr 07 2023, 13:02 ist
  updated: Apr 07 2023, 13:47 ist
Sony PlayStation Portable. Credit: Sony

It is an open secret that gaming device makers such as Microsoft (Xbox) and Sony (PlayStation) sell consoles at loss, but generate revenue from subscriptions and over time, make a profit.

They come with innovative services to hook customers and spend more time not just on consoles, but also on all support devices such as smartphones, desktops, laptops, tablets and portable handheld gaming gadgets.

Sony too offers Remote Play options for customers to continue their game on all aforementioned categories of devices. This way, users can continue to progress to new levels of games on a different medium, from the point where they stopped on another device.

Now, reports are coming that Sony is working on a new handheld device code-named Q Lite, reported Insider Gaming.

 It will be different from Sony's PSP(PlayStation Portable). Actually, the device will be more of an accessory that needs PlayStation 5 via Remote Play. Also, it will need a stable internet connection to stream content. 

The prototype is said to be like a PS5 Controller with a big 8.0-inch screen with support for full HD (1080p) video at 60 fps. Also, it is said to come with adaptive triggers for haptic feedback in addition to basic features such as volume buttons, speakers, an audio input jack, and more.

There is no word the new PS5 handheld device will make its way to the stores, but the latest reports indicate, Sony may bring it after the new PS5 console with a detachable disc drive.

Also, in the coming years, the Japanese consumer electronics major has plans to bring a more powerful PS5 Pro too.

Sony's Remote Play demo:

DH Tech
Technology News
gaming
Sony
PlayStation

