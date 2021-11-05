Telegram brings date bar, new themes and more features

With more than one billion userbase, Telegram is one of the most used messenger apps in the world.

However, the competition between Telegram and rivals such as WhatsApp and Signal is getting stiff with each passing months, as people are connecting with loved ones on phones more than ever due to the Covid-19 safety protocols and long-distance travel bans.

It is a tough task to retain the users and the only way for companies to arrest attrition or even attract more people is to introduce value-added services and improve user experience.

Now, Telegram has announced several new features including a date bar, shared media page, and more with the new v8.2 update.

With the new date bar, users will be able to jump between days and months and find the pictures or videos they are looking for much faster on group chat or individual chat sessions than ever before.

The shared media page also gets a calendar view, where users can directly check on the calendar to directly view the chat exchange on that particular date.

Telegram's new update brings the Request Admin Approval option in the settings. When a user opens a link with Admin Approval turned on, they will be able to send a join request for a group chat. There, group admins can view an applicant’s public profile pictures and bio, so that they decide whether to approve or dismiss the request.

For the iOS devices, Telegram has introduced several themes including day, night modes, animated background, and gradient chat bubble.

Also, going forward Telegram users will be able to share live locations with friends and the latter will able to see the estimated time of arrival (be it walking or personal vehicle, or public transport vehicle) as well.

