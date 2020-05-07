Unacademy's 22 million users' data hacked, up for sale: Report

Details of 22 million people who hold an account in an online learning platform Unacademy, which suffered a breach in January, is up for sale on the dark web, according to a report by The Economic Times quoting US-based security firm Cyble.

Unacademy database has details of users from Wipro, Infosys, Cognizant, Google, and its investor, Facebook. The database includes usernames, emails addresses, passwords, date joined, last login date, first and last names, account profile and account status (whether the account is active).

According to the report, the company had suffered a breach in January following which contacts were put up for sale as recently as May 3 for $2000, the firm said.

Unacademy confirmed the breach but denied loss of any sensitive information. “We have been closely monitoring the situation and can confirm that basic information related to around 11 million learners has been compromised. However, we would like to assure our learners that no sensitive information such as financial data, location or passwords has been breached,” Hemesh Singh, co-founder and CTO - Unacademy, told Bleeping Computer.

Unacademy recently raised a Series F round of funding of $110 million. Key investors in the firm include Facebook, General Atlantic, and Sequoia.

