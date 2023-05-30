WhatsApp now allows users to link multiple iPhones

DH Web Desk
  • May 30 2023, 17:00 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 17:01 ist
WhatsApp Multi-device feature. Credit: WhatsApp

Last month, WhatsApp launched a new multi-device feature that would allow users to link multiple phones with their primary handset. However, it was limited to the Android platform.

Now, WhatsApp has finally been made available for iPhones with the latest version v23.10.76.


WhatsApp update brings multi-phone support iPhones (screengrab)

Here's how to link your primary Android phone or iPhone to a secondary iPhone:
Step 1: Download WhatsApp on the companion iPhone you want to link. Open WhatsApp and tap AGREE AND CONTINUE.
Step  2: Tap More options > Link to an existing account. You’ll see a QR code to be scanned by your primary phone.
Step 3: Then, open WhatsApp on your primary phone >> Go to WhatsApp Settings > Linked Devices > Link a Device.
Step 4: Unlock your primary phone:
--If your device has biometric authentication, follow the on-screen instructions.
--If you don’t have biometric authentication enabled, you’ll be prompted to enter the pin you use to unlock your phone.
Step 5: Scan the companion iPhone QR code with your primary phone. 

Also, WhatsApp is introducing an alternative way to link to companion devices. 

Users can enter their phone number on WhatsApp Web to receive a one-time code, which he/she can use on the phone to enable device linking, rather than having to scan a QR code. 
It should be noted that this feature is being rolled out in phases and it will take a few weeks to reach all global regions.

