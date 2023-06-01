WhatsApp testing multi-language support for Windows PC version

The USP of WhatsApp that make it attractive to all phone owners is the simple user interface and value-added features such as disappearing messages, the recent sent-message edit option, and multi-device support.

Now, the Meta-owned company is planning to improve the user experience of WhatsApp even better on computers. It is testing to multi-language support on the Windows version, reported WABetaInfo, citing the latest beta app version (v2.2320.1.0).

In the General option, there is a new option- Language that allows users to select the local language of their choice. This feature will do great in India, as it is home to more than 380 plus languages with around 22 commonly spoken.

WhatsApp will allow users to set the language on the messenger app. Once turned on, all settings and directions within the app will be visible in the preferred language

This way, WhatsApp can grow much bigger in India, which also happens to be the company's biggest market already. It has more than 48.75 crore active users in India.



WhatsApp for Windows Language support. Credit: WABetaInfo



As of now, There is no word on when and in which regions, it be released at first as such.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced a companion mode for the iOS version. With this, users can link multiple iPhones, up to a maximum of four devices with a single account.

