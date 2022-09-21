WhatsApp to offer caption option while sharing files for easy search later

With more than two billion active userbases, WhatsApp is the world's most used messenger app on both the iOS and Android platforms. The rivals Telegram and Signal have upped their competitive intensity with better privacy features, but the simple and visually pleasing interface has managed to keep customers hooked to the Meta-owned messenger app.

However, staying on top is very hard for WhatsApp or for any company for that matter. So, WhatsApp for the past couple of years has been a little busy with adding new features such as disappearing messages, editing tools for photos, options for silent exit from groups, blocking strangers from viewing online statuses, and more.

Now, WhatsApp in the latest beta v2.22.21.2 submission to Google Play Beta Program has added a new feature, wherein users will see a caption option while sharing a file with anyone on the messenger, WABetaInfo reported.

Most often the PDFs or images we share don't have names, but phone app-created codes (ex: IMG765.jpg). In near future, with the caption feature, users just have to remember a word in the caption and type on the search bar at the top to find old documents/files easier and faster.



WhatsApp testing caption option while sharing files on the messenger app. Credit: WABetaInfo



In a related development, Like Twitter, WhatsApp is also working on an edit feature for sent messages. If there are spelling mistakes by accident or the phone keyboard app's autocorrect feature. The receiver may take offense to the presence of the wrong word. But, with the edit feature, senders get an opportunity to fix the problem in a quick time.

