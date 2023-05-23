WhatsApp to start password reminder prompts on messenger app

It's been close to two years since WhatsApp launched an end-to-end encryption option for backup data. It offered users two lock options- one personal password and a 64-digit encryption key (via hardware). The user had the option to select any one of the modes for securing their personal data, but there was one caveat- he/she has to remember the passcode or don't lose the encryption key. Or else, lose access to the old chat history when moving to a new phone or when re-installing WhatsApp again on the same phone.

So, to ensure people never forget their password, WhatsApp will start popping password reminders on the screen and ensure, he/she will always be able to recall the code.

If the user has forgotten their password, he/she will still be able to disable the end-to-end encryption of backup data or reset the password.

Once you update WhatsApp to the latest version (iOS or Android), the messenger app will start to prompt the user at random times to type the password of backed-up data.

This is kind of a memory exercise for WhatsApp users to remember their backup encryption password at all times.

However, the reset option will not be available when moving to a new phone or re-installing WhatsApp on the same phone. So, it is advisable to people to remember the password or else write it down in a personal diary at home (and keep it safely in your personal drawer).

In a related development, WhatsApp has announced the roll-out new feature that will allow users to edit sent messages. However, it is offering a 15-minute window time for people to correct the spelling of a word or name in the message.

Read more | WhatsApp allows users to edit messages with 15-minute time limit

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

