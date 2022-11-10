Windows 11 update brings iCloud Photos support to Microsoft Photos app

It's always been a pain for Apple iPhone owners to browse through photos on iCloud storage on Windows devices.

The prayers have been finally answered, as Microsoft has begun rolling out the new Windows 11 update to PCs that offers the option to integrate the native Photos app with the iCloud Photos library. However, users have to install a separate iCloud app on Microsoft Store on the PC.

Then, users have to update their Microsoft Photos app to the latest version. And, users need to sign in and choose to sync their photos, and all the iCloud Photos content will appear automatically in the native Photos app.



Apple iCloud photos library linked with Windows Photos app. Credit: Microsoft



"It is our aspiration that experiences like this make the things you do every day easier than ever. This announcement is a reflection of our commitment to deliver continuous innovation in Windows to inspire and empower you. As promised, we will continue to announce, document, and deliver new features and experiences when they are ready," said Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager Lead, Windows Inbox Apps.

The new update for the Microsoft Photos app is being rolled out in phases and will reach all PCs by the end of November.

Pumped to share the iCloud integration with the Photos app in #Windows11 is starting to roll out. Check out the blog to learn more. This experience is rad! https://t.co/ViGdENEr8K pic.twitter.com/oMbI5vNGsX — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) November 9, 2022

In a related development, more Apple services will get better on Windows PC and also Xbox devices in the coming months.

Already, the Apple Music app has been been made available on Xbox Store. However, the former and Apple TV app will be made available for Windows PC in 2023.

