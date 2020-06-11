Xiaomi unveils new Mi Notebook 14, Horizon Edition with Intel 10th Gen CPUs in India

Leading phone-maker Xiaomi has forayed into PC business with the launch of Mi Notebook 14 series on Thursday (Jun 11) in India.

The company is offering two variants-- a generic Mi NoteBook 14 and a special Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition. They share the same exterior looks but differ in terms of internal hardware.

The Mi Notebook 14 series flaunt sleek unibody design with magnesium-Aluminum alloy case and an anodized sandblasted coating on top. They come with 10th Gen Intel Core processors, 2,666MHz 8 GB DDR4 RAM, Windows 10 Home Edition pre-loaded, and offer up to 10 hours of battery backup.

Additionally, Mi NoteBook 14 series boasts the DTS Audio Processing system, the Mi Quickshare to seamlessly share files between your Android smartphone and laptop and the Mi Blaze Unlock is another unique feature added to unlock the Mi Notebook in less than 1.2 seconds with the Mi Band fitness tracker.

As far as the keyboard is concerned, they feature Scissor Mechanism with ABS texture, 1.3mm key travel, and multi-touch trackpad.

The top-end Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes sports a 14-inch display with a 91% Screen to Body Ratio. It has a 16:9 Full HD (1920*1080) display and a wide viewing angle of 178-degree. It comes with an anti-glare coating to avoid reflections and reduce strain to your eyes while working in a bright environment or under a direct light source.

Inside, the Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition comes with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 (10510U- Comet Lake) processor, which can clock CPU speed between 1.8Ghz and 4.9 GHz. This is good enough for day-to-day activities including streaming, designing, editing, browsing and also video editing as well.

The Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition is among the first few devices to debut with the NVIDIA MX350 GPU, which comes with 2GB of Video RAM allowing users to smoothly edit photos or videos or play games, the company claims.

Also, it comes with 512 GB M.2 PCIE Gen 3x4 NVMe SSD and with the data transmission rate of up to 3GB/s. This enables the device to boot up in 15 seconds, load games faster and overall provide a smoother experience.



The new Mi Notebook 14 series. Credit: Xiaomi India



Furthermore, the Horizon Edition model houses a 46 Wh battery which promises to deliver a backup of up to 10 hours. It comes with a 65 W fast charger. The laptop can get powered up from 0 to 50% charge in just over 30 mins.

On the other hand, the standard Mi Notebook 14 features 14-inch full HD display with 82.1 screen-to-body ratio and is backed by Windows 10 Home edition OS, 10th gen 1.66Hz Intel Core i5 (10210U) quad-core processor with boost clock (up to 4.2GHz), Intel UHD Graphics 620 with the option of NVIDIA GeForce MX250 (2GB GDDR5 VRAM). It offers the same 10 hours battery life and comes with 65W charging cable as seen in the Horizon Edition.

Both the Mi Notebook 14 and the Horizon Edition lack in-built webcam, but the company is offering attachable Mi Webcam HD (720p) with the retail package.

Xiaomi's new Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition will be available in Mercury Grey colour at a starting price of Rs 54,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners.

The Mi Notebook 14 will be available in Silver colour with prices starting at Rs 41,999 on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Amazon.in and offline retail partners. Both will go on sale on June 17.

Buyers will also be able to avail up to Rs 2000 discount with HDFC debit and credit cards valid till 16th July 2020.

