Musk blames bureaucracy for German gigafactory delays

Tesla's Musk blames bureaucracy for German gigafactory delays

Last month Tesla delayed the opening of its first European gigafactory to late 2021 from an initial July 1 date

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 17 2021, 23:19 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 23:19 ist
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk. Credit: Reuters Photo

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk called for cuts to German red tape on Monday as he said it was unclear when exactly the first electric car would roll off the production line of its planned plant outside Berlin.

Last month Tesla delayed the opening of its first European gigafactory to late 2021 from an initial July 1 date after adding plans to also establish a battery cell plant on site as well as a lengthy approval processes.

"It's hard to predict with precision cause you can only make the cars when all of the pieces are here," Musk said during a visit to the Gruenheide site in the German state of Brandenburg.

"It looks like we're able to start production end of this year," Musk added.

Home to traditional carmaking rivals Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW, Germany is also known for its complex regulation and bureaucracy.

"I think there could be less bureaucracy, that would be better," Musk told reporters at the Gruenheide site, adding that rules were "immortal".

Brandenburg's Economy Minister Joerg Steinbach had earlier said that Musk would be visiting, adding no meetings with either him or state premier Dietmar Woidke were planned as the visit was mainly "technical in character".

"There should be some kind of active process for removal of rules. Otherwise, over time, the rules will just accumulate and you get more and more rules until eventually, you can't do anything," Musk said.

German newspaper Tagesspiegel said that the Tesla CEO and founder's plane had landed in Berlin late on Sunday.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Germany
Tesla
Elon Musk

What's Brewing

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Narada arrests: TMC supporters protest near CBI office

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Want to live long? A 111-year-old man shares his secret

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Tycoon Francois Pinault's art trove unveiled in Paris

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae: Rains disrupt normal life in Mumbai

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Gates left MS board amid probe into affair with staffer

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

Price of clean city: BWSSB worker loses eyesight

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

The Lead: Boman Irani on 'LOL- Hasee Toh Phasee'

 